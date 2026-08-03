Tarrant County commissioners will vote to close nearly half of all voting locations Tuesday

Tarrant County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on cutting the amount of polling locations by roughly 45%.

NTX Now's Miranda Suarez spoke with Tarrant County Accountability Reporter Penelope Rivera about the rationale behind these closures.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

Rivera said it's unclear why Republican Tarrant County commissioners have proposed closures this year, but said they did the same thing last year.

"They said that there's lower voter turnout during non-presidential elections, so cutting these places would be saving money for the county," Rivera said. "I'm assuming that will be the reason for this year as well."

Locations to potentially close are dispersed throughout the county. According to the Fort Worth Report, the following locations could be unavailable during this year's midterm election.



Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington.

Maverick Activities Center at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Azle ISD Instructional Support Center.

Colleyville Public Library.

Everman Civic Center.

Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center.

James Avenue Service Center.

Southside Community Center.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center.

University of North Texas Health Science Center.

The Villages of Woodland Springs amenity center.

Kennedale Community Center.

Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center.

Saint Paul Presbyterian Church.

Saginaw City Hall.

Election day is Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 - Oct. 30. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.

Miranda Suarez is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.