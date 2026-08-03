© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tarrant County commissioners will vote to close nearly half of all voting locations Tuesday

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Penelope Rivera
Published August 3, 2026 at 1:49 PM CDT
Residents walk out of the Colleyville Recreation Center after voting on May 4, 2024.
Camilo Diaz
/
Fort Worth Report
Voting locations across the county are subject to closure, like the Colleyville Public Library and Saginaw City Hall.

Tarrant County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on cutting the amount of polling locations by roughly 45%.

NTX Now's Miranda Suarez spoke with Tarrant County Accountability Reporter Penelope Rivera about the rationale behind these closures.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

Rivera said it's unclear why Republican Tarrant County commissioners have proposed closures this year, but said they did the same thing last year.

"They said that there's lower voter turnout during non-presidential elections, so cutting these places would be saving money for the county," Rivera said. "I'm assuming that will be the reason for this year as well."

Locations to potentially close are dispersed throughout the county. According to the Fort Worth Report, the following locations could be unavailable during this year's midterm election.

  • Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington.
  • Maverick Activities Center at the University of Texas at Arlington.
  • Azle ISD Instructional Support Center.
  • Colleyville Public Library. 
  • Everman Civic Center.
  • Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center.
  • James Avenue Service Center.
  • Southside Community Center.
  • Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
  • Tarrant County College South Campus Student Center.
  • University of North Texas Health Science Center.
  • The Villages of Woodland Springs amenity center.
  • Kennedale Community Center.
  • Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center.
  • Saint Paul Presbyterian Church. 
  • Saginaw City Hall.

Election day is Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 - Oct. 30. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.

Miranda Suarez is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX Nowmid-term electionVotingTarrant County
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as an intern before becoming a full-time breaking news reporter.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content