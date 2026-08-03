Concerned about declining rates, North Texas health leaders urge vaccines ahead of new school year

Millions of Texas students will head back to school next week – at the same time the number of measles cases in the U.S. is higher than it’s been in 30 years. Doctors and public health officials are urging parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on vaccinations ahead of the new school year.

Dr. Jason Terk, a pediatrician in North Texas and a member of the Texas Medical Association said more people are choosing to go without vaccinations. As a result, he said there are more frequent and broader outbreaks of deadly and contagious diseases that are easily preventable.

“We, as pediatricians, want parents to understand that vaccines, probably second only to modern sanitation, are the most important thing that we’ve done in public health at preventing deaths and preventing serious illnesses,” Terk said.

Vaccine rates have dropped in past few years

Vaccination rates in North Texas, as well as across the country, have significantly decreased over the past several years. Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccinated half the number of people in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the department’s director, Dr. Phillip Huang. The county’s coverage of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR, dropped from 94% to 89% last year.

Huang said it’s still early, but he’s already concerned that the rate will decrease again this year.

“We had an event last week out in the community in partnership with the Dallas Police Department, a big community event,” Huang said. “We probably got a third of the vaccines administered than we saw in previous years.”

Huang said if pockets of low vaccination rates start to pop up, it makes the entire community more vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases — which he said is what lead to the historic measles outbreak in West Texas last year.

What’s prompting the decline in vaccinations?

Terk said medical providers make recommendations based on the best available science and their commitment to supporting the health of children and the community – but now providers have to navigate conversations that may be fueled by misinformation or disinformation.

“We are fighting against a narrative that is unfortunately now a part of the leadership at the national level,” Terk said. “Sometimes families get confused by narratives that they're hearing that are intended to discourage them.”

However, Terk said it’s on medical providers to meet families where they are to talk about what choices they have and what the best options are for protecting their child’s health.

“We’re happy to talk to them and to answer questions,” Terk said.

Another factor that’s contributing to a decline in vaccination rates is immigration enforcement, according to Huang.

“Forty percent of our community is Hispanic,” Huang said. “There’s a lot of concern we hear from them – fear about ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and the raids and things like that.”

Huang also said it’s now easier than ever for Texas families to “opt out” of required vaccines under a new state law.

The opt-out rate has increased over the past year, according to Huang, from 2.8% to almost 3.5%. In 2016, he said it was just above 1%, meaning the rate has tripled in the last decade.

Huang said vaccines and immunizations are vital to public health because of how safe and effective they are, but now he said people are backtracking on their use.

“Immunizations and vaccines have just done an incredible job of protecting our kids and our community from these vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said. “We’re a victim of our own success…I’ve never actually seen a case of measles. Most of my colleagues haven’t because the vaccines were so effective. But before that they were so common.”

Advice and resources for parents

Terk said vaccinations aren’t always front-of-mind for people, so the back-to-school season can act as a simple way to check if children are up to date every year.

“Call your pediatrician,” he said. “We’ll do our very, very best to get your child in for the care they need. If we cannot accommodate them for whatever reason – because it’s too late or we’re booked up – then there should be community resources available.”

Various organizations throughout the community, including public health departments and even some school districts, also offer resources. Terk said if someone isn’t sure where to look, they can also ask their child’s doctor.

The Dallas County health department provides vaccinations and immunizations to anyone, including children, adults and people preparing to travel abroad.

If someone is unable to find their immunization records, Huang said the county can also assist people with that.

For children who are uninsured or underinsured, the county has a program where children can get whatever vaccines they need for $10. A second appointment is $5.

Huang said if someone can’t afford that, the department will work with them to ensure they are able to receive care. He said the department offers vaccines to anyone who comes in, regardless of their county of residence. People can schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic on the county’s website – or, Huang said the clinics also accept walk-ins.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” he said. “Typically, right before school, that’s when the big crowds come, and it’s a big, long wait. But now there’s no wait.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .