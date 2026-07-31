6 ways to improve your memory according to UTD brain research

New research from the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas challenges a long held assumption that memory loss, or a reduction of cognitive abilities, is a natural part of the aging process.

In the UT-Dallas study, involving nearly 4,000 adults between the ages of 19 and 94, researchers found that the brain retains the capacity to improve throughout life. Researchers found similar upward gains in participants in their 20s and those in their 80s, suggesting that brain health isn't fixed — it's something people actively shape throughout their lives through daily habits and intentional choices.

Dr. Lori Cook is the director of clinical research at UTD's Center for BrainHealth. She joined NTX Now's Ron Corning to give five tips for how anyone, at any age, can improve their memory and brain health.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

1. Measure your brain health

Just as you would monitor your blood pressure or cholesterol, understanding your cognitive baseline is the first step toward improvement.

Cook says traditional medical screenings are primarily designed to detect diseases such as Alzheimer's or dementia. They are often not sensitive enough to identify the subtle cognitive changes healthy adults notice over time.

Knowing where you stand provides a benchmark and allows you to track improvement rather than simply comparing yourself to others.

2. Stop multitasking

One of the study's most practical recommendations may also be the hardest to embrace.

"Multitasking is one of the most toxic behaviors we can do for our brain," Cook explains.

Constantly switching between email, text messages, social media, meetings and other distractions divides attention. When attention is fragmented, memory suffers because the brain never fully encodes the information in the first place.

Instead, researchers recommend practicing what they call the "brain power of one," focusing on one task at a time for 30 to 45 uninterrupted minutes. Silence notifications, close email and give your brain permission to concentrate on a single objective.

3. Give your brain regular breaks

Just as muscles need recovery after exercise, your brain performs better with intentional downtime.

UTD researchers recommend taking genuine "brain breaks" throughout the day, even if they're only three to five minutes long. That means stepping away from your phone, walking outside, getting fresh air or simply allowing your mind to reset. These brief periods of recovery improve mental energy and support long-term brain performance.

4. Manage chronic stress

Long-term stress doesn't simply affect mood, it also changes how the brain functions.

According to the research, chronic stress can impair learning, memory, emotional regulation and overall cognitive performance. Reducing unnecessary mental overload is one practical way to lower stress and protect brain health over time.

5. Focus on real-life thinking, not just brain games

Crossword puzzles and other brain teasers aren't bad for you, but Cook says they aren't enough. While you may improve your ability to finish a crossword more quickly by doing one everyday, she says that doesn't automatically transfer into everyday thinking and memory.

Instead, Cook recommends using the skills you're building in meaningful ways, like having richer conversations, learning new subjects, solving real-world problems and engaging with the people around you.

The goal isn't becoming an expert puzzle solver, it's helping your brain function better in everyday life.

6. Stay socially connected

Researchers now view connectedness to other people, purpose and meaningful activities as a critical component of lifelong cognitive health.

Strong relationships and regular social interaction help support overall brain function. While in-person interaction remains ideal, Cook says video calls can also provide meaningful cognitive and emotional benefits when face-to-face visits aren't possible.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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