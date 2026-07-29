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60 years later, Larry McMurtry’s ‘love/hate’ relationship with his hometown still resonates in ‘The Last Picture Show’

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published July 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
George Getschow poses inside Booked Up with the late author Larry McMurtry in 2014.
Courtesy
George Getschow poses inside Booked Up with the late author Larry McMurtry in 2014.

Larry McMurtry’s novel “The Last Picture Show” put the spotlight on his hometown Archer City.

The fictional town is called “Thalia” in the book and “Anarene” in the film of the same name, but the parallels to Archer City and its characters couldn’t be ignored.

The unvarnished, and sometimes unflattering, portrayal of small-town life is what made the work so groundbreaking.

It’s also what made the book, film and the late author himself polarizing among the locals.

“Sixty years after the book was published, the town still smarts,” said George Getschow, executive director of the Larry McMurtry Literary Center.

The 1949 Mercury driven by Jeff Bridges' character, Duane, in "The Last Picture Show” will be parked outside of the Royal Theater on Aug. 1.
Courtesy
The 1949 Mercury driven by Jeff Bridges' character, Duane, in "The Last Picture Show” will be parked outside of the Royal Theater on Aug. 1.

“Almost everyone in town were scandalized by Larry's portrayal of his hometown. … To portray these characters and the town as being as narrow-minded, materialistic, having affairs galore, it ran totally contrary to the image that Archer City wanted to portray to the world.”

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the novel, booklovers and residents will have the opportunity to watch the film and listen to a panel discussion in the city that inspired it all.

The panel will include Getschow, Greg Giddings, an English professor at Midwestern State University and screenwriter Paula Goldberg. Doug King, a screenwriter and novelist, will moderate.

Details: Film screening and panel discussion, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Royal Theater, 113 East Main St. Archer City. Free. 60th anniversary editions of The Last Picture Show will be available to purchase.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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News KERA NewsArts & CultureArcher CityLarry McMurtryliteraturebookstore
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
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