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Dallas Arts District names new executive director

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:53 AM CDT
Ahava Silkey-Jones is the new executive director of the Dallas Arts District.
Courtesy
/
Jaren Collins
Ahava Silkey-Jones is the new executive director of the Dallas Arts District.

The Dallas Arts District has tapped Ahava Silkey-Jones as its next executive director.

Silkey-Jones comes to the organization with 15 years of nonprofit management and leadership experience, including her most recent role as a vice provost at Dallas College’s School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design.

“We have an incredible opportunity to elevate the District's national and global profile while creating an even more welcoming, connected and vibrant place for everyone who lives, works and visits here,” Silkey-Jones said in a press release.

The arts district spans 118 acres and is home to 19 cultural organizations.

Silkey-Jones will join the organization at a critical time for downtown Dallas, following the departure of the Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and AT&T’s headquarters.

“This organization’s role in shaping downtown’s quality of life, economic vitality and global identity has never been more important,” Warren Tranquada, Chair of the Dallas Arts District Board of Directors and President & CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, said in a statement. “Ahava understands that success is built through collaboration and shared purpose.”

Dallas Arts District was previously led by Lily Weiss, who retired in January.

Weiss served in that position for nine years and helped the district navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Arts District has landed in the top three of USA Today’s rankings of best arts districts across the country for the past six years. The Dallas Arts District landed in the top spot in 2024 and 2025. The River Arts District, in Asheville N.C., took over the top spot in 2026.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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News KERA NewsArts & CultureDallas Arts DistrictDowntown Dallasnonprofits
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
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