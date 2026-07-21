Dallas Arts District names new executive director

The Dallas Arts District has tapped Ahava Silkey-Jones as its next executive director.

Silkey-Jones comes to the organization with 15 years of nonprofit management and leadership experience, including her most recent role as a vice provost at Dallas College’s School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design.

“We have an incredible opportunity to elevate the District's national and global profile while creating an even more welcoming, connected and vibrant place for everyone who lives, works and visits here,” Silkey-Jones said in a press release.

The arts district spans 118 acres and is home to 19 cultural organizations.

Silkey-Jones will join the organization at a critical time for downtown Dallas, following the departure of the Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and AT&T’s headquarters.

“This organization’s role in shaping downtown’s quality of life, economic vitality and global identity has never been more important,” Warren Tranquada, Chair of the Dallas Arts District Board of Directors and President & CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, said in a statement. “Ahava understands that success is built through collaboration and shared purpose.”

Dallas Arts District was previously led by Lily Weiss, who retired in January.

Weiss served in that position for nine years and helped the district navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Arts District has landed in the top three of USA Today’s rankings of best arts districts across the country for the past six years. The Dallas Arts District landed in the top spot in 2024 and 2025. The River Arts District, in Asheville N.C., took over the top spot in 2026.

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