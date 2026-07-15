18-year-old dead, several people in custody after overnight shooting at East Fort Worth apartment

An 18-year-old man is dead and several people in custody after a shooting in East Fort Worth after he was shot at least once, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday to find the man lying on the ground of a parking lot, according to a news release from police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Torrey Marshall by the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner’s office will make the official determination on the cause and manner of death.

Authorities said the officers and fire department personnel attempted life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said several people were detained and that the investigation is ongoing. Fort Worth police jail records do not show any arrests made yet.

A police spokesperson told KERA the department did not yet have any other information to release, including what happened leading up to the shooting and whether Marshall knew the other people at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

James Hartley reports on Arlington for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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