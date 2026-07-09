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Dallas man sentenced after admitting anti-Asian bias motivated 2022 salon shooting

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
Pixabay
Jeremy Theron Smith, who admitted racial bias against Asian Americans in the shooting of three Korean American women, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Dallas man who admitted racial bias against Asian Americans motivated his 2022 shooting of three Korean American women inside a northwest Dallas hair salon has been sentenced to prison.

Jeremy Theron Smith pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon classified as a hate crime.

Smith admitted his bias against Asian Americans motivated the May 11, 2022 attack at Hair World Salon, where he fired more than a dozen rounds, injuring three women. All three survived.

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the Hair World Salon on Wednesday, wounding three women, then drove off in a maroon minivan. A suspect has been arrested in the shooting, police said Tuesday.
Texas News
A suspect has been arrested in a Dallas salon shooting investigated as a hate crime
The Associated Press
The arrest was connected to a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown. The suspect's girlfriend said he had delusions that Asian Americans were trying to harm him.

The hate crime designation increased the maximum sentence Smith could have faced to life in prison.

Smith accepted the plea agreement after previously being found incompetent to stand trial.

Records show he was restored to competency in January 2025, allowing the case to move forward.

The shooting occurred amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents, investigators learned Smith had experienced delusions involving Asian people and had previously expressed hostility toward Asians.

State District Judge Dominique Collins sentenced him to 15 years in prison per Smith's plea agreement.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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News North Texas Dallas-Fort Worth Dallashate crimeAsian Americans Gun ViolenceNews StoryCourts & Criminal Justice
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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