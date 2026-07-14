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Dallas County inmate tried to escape custody while at a hospital

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:57 AM CDT
The North Tower Detention Facility, part of the Dallas County Jail complex.
Camilo Diaz Jr. / KERA
An inmate in Dallas County custody tried to escape while at an area hospital on July 12, 2026.

A Dallas County inmate in custody for aggravated robbery reportedly tried to escape through a hospital bathroom ceiling Sunday.

The 36-year old had been in leg restraints while being treated at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Southern Dallas County, according to a public statement from Sheriff's department spokesperson Doug Sisk.

Methodist Hospital, DeSoto K-9 and Dallas police were notified and helped locate the inmate, who was placed back in custody.

Unclear from the Sisk's statement is whether the inmate is male or female, what he or she was being treated for, how much time had passed before the absence was noticed and when the person was recaptured.

A deputy had been monitoring the inmate and escorted him or her to the restroom when asked for permission.

"While inside the restroom, the inmate removed a ceiling tile and climbed into the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody," the statement says.

"An on-site building engineer at Charlton Methodist Hospital indicated that the ceiling space was limited to a specific area."

The inmate surrendered after hearing the K-9 unit.

No injuries were reported.

The inmate is expected to face more criminal charges for the escape attempt.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.
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News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County JailDallas County Sheriff's DepartmentSheriffMarian BrowninmateMethodist Charlton Medical Center
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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