Dallas County inmate tried to escape custody while at a hospital

A Dallas County inmate in custody for aggravated robbery reportedly tried to escape through a hospital bathroom ceiling Sunday.

The 36-year old had been in leg restraints while being treated at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Southern Dallas County, according to a public statement from Sheriff's department spokesperson Doug Sisk.

Methodist Hospital, DeSoto K-9 and Dallas police were notified and helped locate the inmate, who was placed back in custody.

Unclear from the Sisk's statement is whether the inmate is male or female, what he or she was being treated for, how much time had passed before the absence was noticed and when the person was recaptured.

A deputy had been monitoring the inmate and escorted him or her to the restroom when asked for permission.

"While inside the restroom, the inmate removed a ceiling tile and climbed into the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody," the statement says.

"An on-site building engineer at Charlton Methodist Hospital indicated that the ceiling space was limited to a specific area."

The inmate surrendered after hearing the K-9 unit.

No injuries were reported.

The inmate is expected to face more criminal charges for the escape attempt.

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