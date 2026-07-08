Plano residents express concern, optimism at open house for $700M Dallas Stars development

Plano residents just got their first glimpse of the $700 million sports and entertainment district poised to serve as the future home for the Dallas Stars — and they have mixed feelings.

The City of Plano hosted the first of two community open houses Wednesday afternoon seeking feedback on the proposed Willow Bend District, which led residents through the city’s plans for traffic, parking, lighting, noise, and neighborhood quality of life in the district.

Elena Bourke, a Plano resident of 33 years who lives near the area, said she is against the development and is worried about the impact it may have on parking, traffic and noise in her neighborhood, as are several of her neighbors. She said she attended the event to express her concerns and hear what the city and developers have to say but isn’t convinced her feedback will make a difference.

Courtesy / Centennial Real Estate Acquisitions The development firms who own the Willow Bend property have created conceptual renderings of a future sports and entertainment district to house the Dallas Stars.

“I think at this point it's a done deal,” she said. “The city wants it to happen. I live within a mile of this spot and it's very concerning.”

The project would redevelop the aging Shops at Willow Bend, a 1.4 million-square foot shopping mall located off of Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike that has experienced several tenant departures in recent years. Last month, City Council members approved a series of measures to support the proposed redevelopment, including signing a nonbinding letter of intent for the development with the Dallas Stars.

The NHL team announced plans for the project on June 2, one day after the Dallas Mavericks announced the site of their potential new arena in North Dallas. The moves confirm the future departure of both teams from a fleeting business district in Downtown Dallas after their leases with the American Airlines Center, where both teams currently play, end in 2031.

Because the project is still in its early stages, Wednesday’s open house primarily involved descriptions of the studies the city is doing to determine the best path forward for each area of the project.

Bourke said the event left her and her husband “disappointed” and did not alleviate many of their questions or concerns.

While her husband said he appreciates the city’s efforts to consider resident feedback, he felt today’s event did more to showcase the available technologies rather than offer solutions to concerned residents.

“I felt like today was really more about sharing with us what technologies could be used, are available, but not really a plan as to what will be the ameliorating factors that will help us as residents not have a deterioration of our quality of life,” John Bourke said.

Brian Shewski, Plano’s transportation planner, said the city has brought on a national consultant to analyze the infrastructure and roadway network in the surrounding area in order to determine the best mitigation efforts.

Courtesy / Centennial Real Estate Acquisitions A rendering of the proposed $700 million sports and entertainment district in Plano.

He also said increasing public transportation to the area is “absolutely something that’s on the table”, and the city is in communication with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to discuss route expansions. If the project moves forward, he said residents in surrounding neighborhoods would likely only see increased traffic at evening time for part of the year.

"It's maybe one fourth of the year,” he said “So for 25% of the year that might increase traffic a little bit, you know, it's on the end of the pm peak period. The day-to-day activities, they shouldn't have any problems."

Larry Joseph, who has lived in Plano for 38 years, said he thinks the development would simply replace “a defunct mall with a low usage stadium.”

“It's not a good use of tax revenue,” Joseph said. “If you look at any economist, they'll tell you that cities do not get a payback from their investments into stadiums. It just doesn't work. We'd be better off investing in something that has a much broader base appeal, bringing in. Better housing, more businesses, something that's sustainable and year-round. "

City leaders also approved the creation of new tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, last month that would use future increases in property and sales tax revenue in the area to help finance public infrastructure associated with the project.

Plano ISD’s board of trustees voted to participate in the tax zone during a June 23 meeting, saying the district expects long term financial benefits from the project — including a new venue for high school graduations.

While several residents expressed concerns, others attended the event in support to learn more about the project. Resident Jay McCready, who also lives nearby, said he supports the development and is optimistic for the opportunities it could bring to the city.

"I feel really good,” he said. “For Plano in particular, it'll continue to put a name for us beyond just business, but now it's, ‘we've got the Stars and we got everybody moving to West Plano.’ It's good.”

Representatives from the three development firms who own the property, Levin Holdings, Cawley Partners and Centennial, also presented a series of renderings showcasing the firms’ vision for the project.

Courtesy / Centennial Real Estate Acquisitions The City of Plano is holding a second and final open house on July 14 at 6 p.m. at The Shops at Willow Bend to show residents its plans for the new Dallas Stars arena.

Steven Levin, CEO of Levin Holdings, said the intent is for the arena to be used for a variety of events like concerts, graduations, plays and corporate events in addition to the 45 Dallas Stars games played annually.

"The inspiration for us is really, in our minds, what we are trying to create is community, (a) place for people to go and enjoy and spend time,” Levin said ."It's important that it fits into the community, that it's right for this community.”

He said the developers will work collaboratively with the city of Plano, the Dallas Stars and consultants to ensure concerns and feedback shared by residents is incorporated in the development process.

"We want people to feel that they've had a hand and a voice in what this is going to be,” Levin said.

Residents and interested locals who attended the event had the opportunity to fill out a feedback survey, which will be consolidated by the city’s planning and communications departments and made available on a website made specifically for the project, Shewski said.

The second and final open house will be held on July 14 at 6 p.m. at The Shops at Willow Bend. For residents unable to attend in person, a self-guided open house is available online.

Got a tip? Email Emily DeMotte at edemotte@kera.org.