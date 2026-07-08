KERA COO announces departure to lead Resource Center, one of the country's largest LGBTQ+ nonprofits

KERA's chief operating officer announced Wednesday he's leaving the public media organization to take on a new role: CEO of Resource Center, a Dallas-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group with a focus on healthcare services.

Wagley, who's spent 16 of his 17 years in Dallas as part of KERA's senior leadership, previously served on the board of directors and executive committee for Resource Center. He will replace CEO Cece Cox in November. The two will work together through a transition period before Cox retires in early 2027.

"Resource Center is one of the most beloved organizations in our community, and that is not an accident," Wagley said in a press release. "It reflects decades of courageous, compassionate leadership, and I am deeply grateful to Cece Cox for the extraordinary foundation she has built.”

In his new role, the organization said Wagley will work to build on Resource Center's health and housing services and strengthen its advocacy presence. The organization, one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., has a history dating back to 1983 during the early days of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Resource Center says it now serves more than 60,000 people each year.

Wagley will lead the organization at a time of eroding LGBTQ+ rights in Texas. Resources for LGBTQ+ students at high schools, colleges and universities have been slashed, while healthcare for trans Texans has become a target for the state's Republicans in recent legislative sessions.

“The challenges of these days call for a leader who is both resolute and collaborative,” Cox said in the press release. “Christopher is that leader.”

Wagley brings 20 years of nonprofit management and leadership experience to his new role. He helped oversee KERA’s $100 million capital campaign, as well as the groundbreaking of the company’s new headquarters.

Exact plans for a transition weren't immediately available Wednesday. In a statement, KERA CEO Nico Leone said the organization will work closely with Wagley over the next month to assess the scope of his work before making a decision on based on KERA's needs now and in the future.

"Chris has left an irreplicable mark on KERA and the North Texas community in his 16 years with our organization," KERA CEO Nico Leone wrote in a statement. "We are so happy for him and his next step, and grateful for his many incredible years of service to KERA."

Before KERA, Wagley spent six years at MTV Networks, where he worked on the team that launched LOGO — the first LGBTQ+ cable channel in the country.

Chris LaGrone, board chair of Resource Center, called Wagley an "exceptional leader" with a deep commitment to advocacy.

“His career has been defined by building strong institutions, expanding impact, and leading with both discipline and heart," LaGrone said. "Christopher knows Resource Center, he knows North Texas, and he understands the vital role this organization plays in the lives of LGBTQIA+ people and all those we serve."

Disclosure: This story was reported and written by KERA breaking news reporter Dylan Duke. It was edited by managing editor Paul DeBenedetto and specialty beats editor Nadya Faulx. Under KERA's protocol for reporting on itself, no KERA executive reviewed this story before publication.

Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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