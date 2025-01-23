Dallas LGBTQ leader says Trump policies are ‘prioritizing discrimination’
Among President Donald Trump’s first executive orders issued this week, several rescinded Biden administration orders that were designed to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
One involved was the former president’s Executive Order 14075, which allowed access to gender-affirming care and banned conversion therapy. It also offered a safer environment for LGBTQ+ youth in schools and elsewhere.
The policy change concerns CeCe Cox, CEO of the non-profit Resource Center Dallas, which has served the LGBTQ+ community for decades.
“The administration is prioritizing discrimination against the LGBTQ-IA-Plus community,” Cox said. “We are concerned about that for people's physical and mental health and well-being.”
In another Trump executive order reversinga Biden policy from 2021, transgender individuals can no longer serve openly in the U.S. military.
Cox said that too will hurt LGBTQ+ individuals.
“It will now be okay to discriminate against transgender individuals,” she said.
Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.
