Dallas LGBTQ leader says Trump policies are ‘prioritizing discrimination’

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:01 PM CST
The exterior of a grey building against a blue sky. The words "resource center" are on the front of the building.
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Resource Center Dallas, on Cedar Springs, has served the LGBTQ+ community for decades. Its CEO says President Donald Trump's reversal of some Biden-era protections will harm people's well-being.

Among President Donald Trump’s first executive orders issued this week, several rescinded Biden administration orders that were designed to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.

One involved was the former president’s Executive Order 14075, which allowed access to gender-affirming care and banned conversion therapy. It also offered a safer environment for LGBTQ+ youth in schools and elsewhere.

The policy change concerns CeCe Cox, CEO of the non-profit Resource Center Dallas, which has served the LGBTQ+ community for decades.

“The administration is prioritizing discrimination against the LGBTQ-IA-Plus community,” Cox said. “We are concerned about that for people's physical and mental health and well-being.”

In another Trump executive order reversinga Biden policy from 2021, transgender individuals can no longer serve openly in the U.S. military.

Cox said that too will hurt LGBTQ+ individuals.

“It will now be okay to discriminate against transgender individuals,” she said.

Bill Zeeble is KERA's education reporter.

Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
