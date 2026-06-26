Dallas police officer fired after family violence arrest in Royse City

A Dallas police officer was fired months after his arrest on a family violence charge in Royse City, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officer Armando Jaramillo was terminated Thursday following a disciplinary hearing with Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Jaramillo in November 2025, Jaramillo forcibly shoved and grabbed a family member.

The department said Jaramillo engaged in adverse conduct after he was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, was involved in a disturbance that prompted a police response and failed to notify his chain of command after being named in a protective order.

Jaramillo had worked for the department since March 2022 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

After his November 2025 arrest by Royse City police, he was placed on administrative leave while the department conducted an internal investigation.

Jaramillo was placed under an emergency protective order following his arrest. The order prohibited him from contacting the alleged victim or going near protected locations and expired in January.

Court records show the misdemeanor assault- family violence case remains pending, with a docket call scheduled for Aug. 6 in Rockwall County.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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