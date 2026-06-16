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What to do if you encounter a snake this summer

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron CorningYfat Yossifor
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:40 PM CDT
A broad-banded copperhead curled up in the brush near the River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A broad-banded copperhead curled up in the brush near the River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington.

If you're planning on trekking the trails this summer in North Texas, there's a pretty good chance you'll encounter a snake.

Our outdoor correspondent and photojournalist Yfat Yossifor talked to us about why snakes are more active this time of year, and what to do when you see one on your next hike.

You can listen to the full conversation between Yfat and NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez by clicking the listen button above.

Snakes actually prefer the shade.

  • The safest thing for you to do on a hike is stay on the trail, watch where your feet are going and be aware in places that transition from sunlight to shade.

It's hard to tell a dangerous snake apart from one that isn't.

  • When non-venomous snakes are threatened, they will try and look like a venomous snake. Your best move is to not touch it. Stay at least 10 feet away, because most snake bites happen when someone tries to get close to or kill a snake.

Don't panic!

  • If you're bit by a snake, call 911 right away. While you wait for help to arrive, you should remove any rings, jewelry, or tight clothing that could get stuck if the wound swells.

They're as scared of you as you are of them.

  • A snakes first instinct is to freeze when they feel threatened. Their next is to bluff. Their goal is usually to scare you away before you give it no other choice.
A broad-banded copperhead curled up in the brush near the River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A broad-banded copperhead curled up in the brush near the River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX NowSnakeshikingoutdoor recreationcamping
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
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