Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice released from Dallas County Jail after probation violation
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was released from Dallas County Jail Tuesday after serving 30 days for failing a drug test while on probation.
Rice was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty in July to injuring four people in a high speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas while racing in a Lamborghini.
Rice tested positive for THC — the chemical in marijuana and edibles that gets users high — on May 19 and was booked into jail.
He was transported to Parkland Hospital for knee therapy while in jail, according to a May 28 court order. He was also ordered to be transferred from an isolated cell to general population.
It's unclear why Rice was initially in an isolated cell, but high-profile inmates are sometimes separated from the general population.
KERA has reached out to Rice's attorney for comment and will update this article with any response.
A CBS Texas photojournalist recorded Rice running from the jail Tuesday — seemingly to avoid the reporter.
The crash and probation violation aren’t the first time Rice has faced controversy.
In 2024, he was accused of assaulting a photographer in a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were ever filed against Rice.
A lawsuit from February by Rice's longtime partner alleges Rice abused her. She is seeking at least $1 million in damages.
Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.
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