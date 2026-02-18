© 2026 KERA News
Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued by longtime partner for abuse, including while she was pregnant

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:46 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice speaks to the media before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP Photo
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice speaks to the media before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice grabbed, choked, scratched and hit his longtime partner causing her "numerous physical injuries and significant pain and suffering," according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Texas.

Dacoda Jones, Rice's longtime partner and the mother of his two children, is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Dallas County, also accuses Rice of throwing property, breaking furniture and locking her out of the house in the middle of the night.

"Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant," the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged abuse lasted at least 20 months between December 2023 and July 2025 at their homes in Lee's Summit, Missouri and Victory Park, Texas, near Dallas.

Jones posted pictures of the alleged abuse on social media in January.

"I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself," she said on Instagram.

At the time, the NFL said it was investigating Rice under the league's personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs issued a statement Wednesday. "The club is aware and remains in communication with the National Football League."

This is the latest legal trouble for Rice, who was convicted of a hit-and-run in Dallas in 2024.

He was sentenced to five years probation and served 30 days in jail.

The NFL suspended him for the first six games of this season.

Sam Zeff
Sam grew up in Overland Park and was educated at the University of Kansas. After working in Philadelphia where he covered organized crime, politics and political corruption he moved on to TV news management jobs in Minneapolis and St. Louis. Sam came home in 2013 and covered health care and education at KCPT. He came to work at KCUR in 2014. Sam has a national news and documentary Emmy for an investigation into the federal Bureau of Prisons and how it puts unescorted inmates on Grayhound and Trailways buses to move them to different prisons. Sam has one son and is pretty good in the kitchen.
