Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice arrested in Dallas for failing drug test while on probation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was booked into Dallas County Jail Tuesday afternoon after testing positive for THC while on probation, according to court records.

He will serve 30 days in jail and be released on June 16.

Rice was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in July to injuring four people in a high speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas while racing in a Lamborghini.

He was also sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and pay more than $115,000 in medical expenses for the victims.

Rices Dallas troubles aren’t the first time he’s faced controversy.

In 2024, he was accused of assaulting a photographer in a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were ever filed against Rice.

A lawsuit from February by Rice's longtime partner and alleges Rice abused her. She is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.