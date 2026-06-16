Abbott issues disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties

Due to the threat of severe storms and flooding, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties . This measure ensures that local communities can access a full range of state support and resources.

The counties affected by the order are mostly in Central, South and Southeast Texas, although the order is not limited to just those counties.

"Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," Gov. Abbott said.

"Because of the impact caused by ongoing storms and flood risks, I have issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties to ensure that local officials and communities have access to the full range of state resources and support. Texans should heed the guidance of state and local officials and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather."

As part of the state's response, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management earlier today to increase 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center. This follows his previous instruction to agency last week to activate resources in anticipation of flooding.

Texans are advised to stay informed and avoid driving through flooded areas. Important safety and preparedness information is available through these resources:

Find severe weather safety details at TexasReady.gov .

. Check current road conditions at DriveTexas.org .

. Access hazard preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare .

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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