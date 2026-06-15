DeSoto city manager resigns to take new role in Kansas

DeSoto’s city manager has resigned to accept a new position in Kansas.

Majed Al-Ghafry, who has served as DeSoto’s city manager since 2024, has accepted a city manager role in Lawrence, Kansas, after being selected from five finalists.

In a letter to the DeSoto City Council last week, Al-Ghafry said he submitted his resignation with “mixed emotions” and will leave no later than Aug. 9.

Al-Ghafry said in his two years with the city he worked on improving the quality of life of residents — including through infrastructure and economic development projects.

Under Al-Ghafry's leadership the city implemented the DeSoto CARES program, which connects 911crisis calls with mental health professionals. A new $58 million aquatic center opened in April, and the city recently announced the formation of a new commission on people with disabilities.

Earlier this month the city released a statement responding to allegations circulated on social media that Al-Ghafry does not live in DeSoto as required under his contract. The Dallas County Central Appraisal District shows he owns a home in Dallas that he claims as a homestead. DeSoto said it does not disclose residential addresses of its employees.

Prior to his role in DeSoto, Al-Ghafry previously served as Dallas assistant city manager from 2017 to 2024,where he oversaw Economic Development, Housing, Planning and Urban Design, Development Services, the Office of Historic Preservation and the Tourism, Conventions and Events Departments.

Al-Ghafry will serve a larger population in Lawrence: The city has approximately 95,000 residents, compared to DeSoto’s 56,000.

According to The Lawrence Times , he will make an annual base salary of $330,491,with an automobile allowance of $7,800.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .