DeSoto offers utility bill assistance to residents in need

The city of DeSoto is partnering with a local nonprofit and businesses to provide utility assistance to residents in need.

At the Utilities Blitz event on Jan. 11. eligible DeSoto residents will receive financial assistance to pay off utility bills, including water, electricity, and gas. Residents who meet income requirements are encouraged to register.

“Because we are partnering with an organization called Found a Way we're able to hit a lot more people,” said DeSoto community relations and grants director Melissa Jones.

The city’s program is funded through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative. In addition to utility assistance, the funding supports services like home repair and transportation.

During the event, Atmos Energy representatives will be available to process and pay gas bills online. Residents who need help with water and electricity bills must apply through the city’s website and be approved prior to the event.

The city’s marketing coordinator LaToya Fondren said events like Utilities Blitz help to build trust within the community.

“Collaboration is very important in order for people to learn about what is going on in the place that they call home,” she said.

The program is open to all qualifying residents whether they live in houses or apartments. Funding is available to assist at least 275 residents.

The application is open through Dec. 29.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .