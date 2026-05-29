Oak Cliff community rallies with donations after deadly apartment explosion in Dallas

The Oak Cliff community is coming together to support families displaced after an explosion and fire at a Dallas apartment complex killed at least three people and injured several others.

On Friday, volunteers at Mission Oak Cliff collected water, diapers, clothing, food, formula and gift cards for victims impacted by the explosion near East 9th Street and Patton Avenue. The blast destroyed part of a two-story apartment complex and sent emergency crews digging through rubble for hours.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said at least three people, including a child, were killed. Investigators believe a natural gas pipeline was damaged near the complex before the blast. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident.

Just blocks away, volunteers described an overwhelming response from the Oak Cliff community.

"Our doors are always open," said Aubrey Tavares with Mission Oak Cliff. "It made sense that first things first, let's just open our doors to anybody who needs, who wants to do something immediate."

Tavares said the nonprofit quickly became a central donation site because of its proximity to the apartment complex and nearby W.H. Adamson High School.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela / KERA Oak Cliff residents showed up to Mission Oak Cliff in droves to donate food, clothing and supplies for the victims of the Oak Cliff apartment explosion and fire.

"The community just knows how to show out," Tavares said. "We've seen that time and time again here as well in our nonprofit work just in the community over the years. This community knows how to support each other.”

By Friday afternoon, volunteers said the building was packed with donations.

"It's been overwhelming. Exciting. Sad. All of the above," volunteer Pat Packer said. "Our building is full and we have all of this stuff that we need to figure out where to put it, but we'll figure it out."

Packer said seeing neighbors arrive with truckloads of supplies was emotional after witnessing the devastation left behind by the explosion.

"When you see people pulling up with their truck full of water and all of the food and all of the clothes, it's just so heartwarming to see it," Packer said. "And Oak Cliff people, that's what we do."

Residents also stopped by to donate supplies and offer support to affected families.

"This is my community. I've lived here my entire life," said Lilzzy Gonzalez. "When something like this happens, it hits hard. So you just come out and help with whatever you can."

Others said the response reflects the close-knit nature of Oak Cliff.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela / KERA Mission Oak Cliff received thousands of donations from community members for the victims of Thursday's apartment explosion.

"It's a blessing to see all these people coming and helping," said Tara Cooper, a local Nothing Bundt Cake store owner who donated cakes and food to volunteers and victims Friday.

City officials said displaced residents are being provided hotel rooms and assistance through the Red Cross and a family assistance center established after the explosion.

Mission Oak Cliff said donations for affected families are still being accepted.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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