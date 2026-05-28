Dallas firefighters respond to reported explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex

Dozens of Dallas Fire and Rescue units are responding to a major fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Online call logs showed more than 70 units were at the scene near East 9th Street and Patton Avenue, across the street from WH Adamson High School.

Videos shared online show thick black plumes of smoke rising from the complex.

A fire department spokesman told the Dallas Morning News the fire was likely the result of an explosion. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

In a post on X, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he is "closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the explosion."

I am closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the explosion in Oak Cliff. My prayers are with those injured, their families, and all those who have suffered loss from this tragic event. Our Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded swiftly and their efforts to fight the… — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 28, 2026

A family assistance center has been set up at the high school. The Dallas Police Department is urging people to stay away from the scene of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.