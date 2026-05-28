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Dallas firefighters respond to reported explosion at Oak Cliff apartment complex

KERA | By KERA News
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:37 PM CDT
A closeup of lights on a fire truck.
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Dallas Fire and Rescue crews were responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of Dallas Fire and Rescue units are responding to a major fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Online call logs showed more than 70 units were at the scene near East 9th Street and Patton Avenue, across the street from WH Adamson High School.

Videos shared online show thick black plumes of smoke rising from the complex.

A fire department spokesman told the Dallas Morning News the fire was likely the result of an explosion. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

In a post on X, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he is "closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the explosion."

A family assistance center has been set up at the high school. The Dallas Police Department is urging people to stay away from the scene of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

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News fireDallas Fire and Rescue
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