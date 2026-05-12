City of Rowlett 'retools' search for fire chief after losing first slate of finalists

The city of Rowlett said it's retooling its search for a new permanent fire chief amid a dispute with the firefighters' association over the recruitment process.

The city last week named Mitchell Randles from Temple, Texas, as its new interim chief. He replaces former interim chief Chris Ensley, who served in the role for two months and has the backing of the association but was not considered a finalist for the role.

“The interim appointment is intended to ensure uninterrupted fire and emergency medical services while the city retools its process for selecting a permanent fire chief,” the city said in a statement last week.

The search for a permanent fire chief has caused conflict between the city and the fire association.

According to the city of Rowlett, the first slate of finalists withdrew after the association allegedly intervened.

"Unfortunately, the Association has not only spread misinformation regarding the process but also contacted each candidate directly communicating their opposition," the City of Rowlett posted in a statement on Facebook .

Fire Captain and president of the Rowlett Firefighters Association Josh Brock said neither he nor the association encouraged any candidate to not take the job.

“Two other candidates pulled their name from the list due to other reasons, one being one of the candidates got a chief job in the city that he was currently assistant chief in,” Brock said.

As Randles takes over as interim fire chief, the association still supports Ensley and the work he did in the role. The city said Ensley isn’t a candidate for fire chief because he doesn’t have a master’s degree, something Brock said was listed on the application as preferred, not required.

During a city council meeting on May 5, residents as well as members of the fire department and firefighters association urged the city to reinstate Ensley as interim chief.

The association said he was removed “without consultation” and “without any explanation.”

“Chief Ensley has earned the trust and respect of this department,” the Rowlett Firefighters Association said in a statement . "He has led with integrity, with transparency, and with a clear commitment to the men and women under his command.”

KERA has reached out to the city with questions regarding Ensley’s employment and the ongoing recruitment process but has not received a response.

In its statement announcing Randles, the city said it's "committed to engaging the community in a more aligned and transparent process as the search for a new Fire Chief moves forward."

Brock said the city hasn’t been in contact about the recruitment process.

“Right now, we’ve kind of been shut out as the association,” Brock said. “Nobody from council will respond to me.”

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.