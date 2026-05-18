Here's what to know about the primary runoffs in Texas

A handful of races during the March 3 party primaries resulted in runoffs. That means no candidate received more than 50% of votes cast during that election.

While Texas has an open primary — meaning you don't have to register to vote with one particular party — you'll have to vote in the same party's election as you did in the March primary. That is, if you voted in the Republican primary in March, you'll have to do the same in the May runoffs.

There's a lot to consider on the ballot this month.

Two Republican candidates for Texas Attorney General are warring over their respective MAGA credentials to earn the GOP nomination in the upcoming runoff election. This race marks the first time in over a decade Ken Paxton won't be on the ballot for Texas AG.

And, if you've turned on the TV at all recently, you probably already know that's because Paxton is instead facing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a runoff for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination (and facing a bombardment of negative TV ads in the process).

In North Texas, Colin Allred and U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson are competing for the Democratic nomination in the 33rd Congressional District, a newly drawn district encompassing parts of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Balch Springs and Cockrell Hill.

Here's what you should know before casting your ballot in the runoffs.

Can I vote?

In order to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are applying to vote in

be at least 18 years old by Election Day

not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court

not be a convicted felon (though you may be eligible if you were pardoned or completed your sentence, probation and parole)

How do I register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the runoff is April 27.

To register to vote, visit your county's website: Collin County, Denton County, Dallas County and Tarrant County.

You can check to see your registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

How do I vote?

Make sure you bring an acceptable form of photo identification to your polling place:



Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

Passport

Remember, you won't be able to use your phone or other devices once you are in the voting booth or within 100 feet of voting stations.

In Texas, you must meet certain requirements to vote by mail. Those are:



be 65 years or older

be sick or disabled

be out of the county on election day and during the period of early voting be personal appearance

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

For the May 26 election, the last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is May 15. The last day to receive ballot by mail is Election Day May 26 at 7 p.m. (not postmarked) or May 27at 7 p.m. (postmarked). Learn more about the deadlines for vote by mail at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

