Texas’ 33rd Congressional District Democratic runoff: Who is running and what to know

In a highly unusual race between an incumbent and her predecessor in Congress, U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson is vying with Colin Allred for the Democratic nomination in a newly drawn congressional district in North Texas.

The at times contentious competition will be decided in a May 26 runoff, after Allred and Johnson finished first and second, respectively, but failed to clear 50% in the initial round of voting.

Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer, represented Texas’ 32nd Congressional District until he vacated the seat to run for U.S. Senate in 2024. Johnson, a former state representative, replaced him.

However, Texas Republicans last year edited that district to heavily favor the GOP, in part by moving about a third of its residents — including some of the most Democratic areas — into the neighboring 33rd Congressional District. The new TX-33, where Allred and Johnson are now running, would have gone to Kamala Harris in 2024 by almost 33 points, meaning the runoff winner will be overwhelmingly favored to win in November.

Allred initially launched a second bid for U.S. Senate last year, eyeing GOP Sen. John Cornyn’s seat. But just as Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett was preparing to enter the race, Allred stopped his campaign and pivoted to challenging Johnson for the redrawn 33rd District.

The contest quickly grew heated. Johnson has cast Allred as an ineffective member during his three-term stint in Congress, arguing she has been more productive, including in combating the White House’s immigration policies from her perch on the House Homeland Security Committee. Meanwhile, Allred has knocked Johnson for her investments in a federal government contractor, Palantir Technologies, that has been integral to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

He finished nearly 11 points ahead of Johnson in the March 3 primary and has outspent her over the course of the race.

Population race/ethnicity: 55% Hispanic, 22.5% white, 15.8% Black, 6.3% Asian

2024 presidential results in district: Harris +33 (Harris 65.2%, Trump 32.6%)

Counties in district: Dallas

Cities in district: Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill

Campaign site

Collin Allred

Democrat

💰 Campaign finance:

Total raised: $6.4 million

Total spent: $5.8 million

Cash on hand: $679,000

💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle:

New Leadership PAC, a super PAC funded in part by Allred donors that says it supports “fighters”: $166,000

Jobs and Democracy PAC, super PAC focused on AI safety and regulation: $150,000

Steve Mandel, founder of the prominent hedge fund Lone Pine Capital

Experience:

Played linebacker for Baylor University and Tennessee Titans

Civil rights lawyer (worked on voter protection for 2014 gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis and voting rights litigation for Perkins Coie)

Special assistant at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

In 2018, unseated Republican Pete Sessions to become the first Democrat to represent the 32nd Congressional District, which he served until 2025.

Unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2024 and 2026, ending the second campaign to run for Congress.

Served on the following House committees: Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans’ Affairs.

Endorsements:

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas

Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, TX-30 Democratic nominee

Former State Senator Wendy Davis

Texas AFT, a statewide teachers union

Texas AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education (COPE)

Policy stances:

Healthcare: Supports expanding Medicaid and lowering the costs of prescription drugs by requiring Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate prices on all drugs.

Immigration: Supports the creation of a pathway to citizenship and preserving legal status for undocumented people who entered the country as children.

Economy: Wants to repeal President Donald Trump’s tariffs and lower utility bills by reversing the Trump administration's cuts to renewable energy and ensuring Texas continues to lead in energy production.

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

info@colinallred.com

Link to campaign site

Campaign site

Julie Johnson

Democrat

💰 Campaign finance:

Total raised: $2.1 million

Total spent: $1.8 million

Cash on hand: $487,000

💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle:

Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Equality Caucus: $484,000

Nuestro PAC: $220,000

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) PAC: $55,000

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

Mikal Watts, Texas trial lawyer and Democratic donor

Experience:

Longtime trial lawyer who handles personal injury and family law cases, and mediation.

Currently in first term representing the 32nd Congressional District.

Previously served in the Texas House, winning her seat by defeating a Republican incumbent in 2018.

In Congress, serves on Committees on Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs and House Administration.

Served on House Appropriations, Insurance and Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence committees in the state House.

Endorsements:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats in House leadership

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin

EMILYs List, a group that boosts Democratic women who support abortion rights, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, among other groups

Rep. Gene Wu of Houston, chair of Texas House Democratic Caucus

Policy stances:

Economy: Supports workers’ right to organize and measures to narrow pay gaps for women, working parents and federal workers in relation to their private-sector counterparts.

Healthcare: Supports reducing prescription drug costs by giving people with private insurance access to the lower drug prices negotiated by Medicare.

Immigration: Supports securing the border — by deploying “emerging border technologies responsibly,” for example — while preserving immigrants’ due process rights and not politicizing immigration enforcement.

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

julie.johnson@mail.house.gov

Link to campaign site

Disclosure: Baylor University, Politico and Texas AFT have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

