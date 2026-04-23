Tarrant homeowners receive 2025 values. Protest deadline May 15

Tarrant homeowners can expect to soon receive their new property valuations from the Tarrant Appraisal District, or TAD.

The value notices look different than in past years and use a new format to break down exemptions and appraisal information, along with instructions on how to protest the valuation, including online. Property values generally increase each year and determine how much homeowners will pay in local taxes.

The changes were “designed to provide greater transparency and help property owners better

understand their property values,” according to a TAD news release.

The Tarrant Appraisal District is a local government body that, broadly, appraises properties based on information from the local real estate market.

Every homeowner has the right to negotiate and protest their appraised value and potentially receive a lower assessed value which could mean lower taxes due. In Tarrant County, a majority of negotiations tend to reach resolutions without the need for a formal hearing or appeal, according to 2024 data.

The deadline to file protests for a lower valuation is May 15, or 30 days after the date an appraised value notice was delivered.

Find TAD’s breakdown of how to negotiate and protest here.

In 2024, the appraisal district saw 206,955 protests filed out of about 1.1 million properties. About 74% of those protested were single-family homes.

Of the property owners who filed protests, 87% saw their value lowered without a formal hearing, and another 6.5% saw their value lowered with hearings.

That year, the TAD board voted to freeze most 2025 residential values for a year to provide tax relief — a move that many school districts decried for hurting tax revenue on already tight budgets.

Where do my property taxes go?

Property taxes go to multiple governing entities, including:

City

School District

Tarrant County

Tarrant Regional Water District

Hospital District (JPS Health Network)

Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County emergency services districts

Calculate each individual tax rate here.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.orgor @shawlings601.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

