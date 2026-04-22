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Search for suspect continues after DeSoto shooting

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:55 AM CDT
yellow police tape with the words "police line do not cross" printed on it in black letters
File photo
/
Denton Record-Chronicle
Suspect from last night's shooting on the 900 block of North Hampton Road still missing.

The DeSoto Police Department has confirmed that a search for suspects is currently underway following an overnight shooting in a business parking lot that left multiple people wounded.

Reports indicate that the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 900 block of North Hampton Road. DeSoto officers responded to the scene outside the Krab Kingz restaurant at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders located several victims at the site, providing immediate medical aid before transporting them to local hospitals. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of victims or provided updates on their current conditions.

While no arrests have been made, police state there is no immediate threat to the community. Investigators are urging anyone with video, photos or information regarding the incident to contact the department tip line at 469-658-3050.

The investigation remains active, and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News DeSotoGun Violenceshootingpolice officers
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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