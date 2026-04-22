Woman rescued, suspect arrested in Aubrey area after 24-hour police standoff ends

The Aubrey Police Department reports that one woman was rescued and a male suspect was arrested at an Aubrey-area home after being held hostage for more than 24 hours.

A social media post indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an FBI Hostage Rescue Team made entry into the residence on Thoroughbred Drive, taking the suspect into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and transported to Denton County Jail.

Aubrey police report that the victim was evaluated on scene and later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Police Department's post said the shelter-in-place order is lifted for residents near the scene, although police activity in the area could continue into Wednesday morning.

Aubrey Police Department, FBI, McKinney Police Department and Denton Police Department were part of a hostage negotiation on Tuesday after a man called 911, threatening to shoot two females late Monday night.

He released a girl from the home early Tuesday morning, the Aubrey Police Department reports.

The department said the incident stemmed from a domestic relationship, and the man and the woman in the house know one another.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aubrey officers were dispatched to a deadly conduct call in the 12100 block of Thoroughbred Drive in the Foree Ranch subdivision, near Providence Village

Aubrey police reported that the 911 caller told dispatchers he had two female hostages and weapons. He allegedly said he would shoot them if officers approached.

The call disconnected, and he did not answer follow-up calls.

Aubrey officers arrived at the home and attempted to contact the caller multiple times but were unsuccessful. Aubrey activated its Special Operations Response Team.

At about 1:16 a.m. Tuesday morning, a juvenile female exited the home while a woman remained inside.

The department stated that the information the girl shared prompted officers to call for assistance from the Denton Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Denton SWAT members arrived at about 6 a.m.

Most Denton SWAT members were relieved around 11 a.m. as the McKinney Police Department’s SWAT team began assisting.

The last of the Denton department’s personnel left the scene at about 2 p.m., Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.

McKinney police left the scene as the FBI took over assisting with negotiations Tuesday evening.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

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