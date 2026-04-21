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San Jacinto observance in Texas closes early voting for municipal elections Tuesday

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT
A statewide holiday from 1874 is interrupting early voting today.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.

Since 1874, Texans have commemorated the Battle of San Jacinto, but today it’s interrupting early voting.

In observance of San Jacinto Day, early voting locations throughout Texas are closed today. This state holiday, honors the landmark 1836 battle where General Sam Houston's forces defeated General Santa Anna. The triumph secured independence from Mexico and led to the formation of the Republic of Texas.

Although the Texas Election Code necessitates the closure of polling places for the holiday, functions like mail-in balloting and the majority of county departments are unaffected. Early voting for residents in North Texas is slated to start again tomorrow, April 22nd, and will run until April 28th.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News VotingElections 2026Holidays
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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