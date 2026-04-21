Tesla's RoboTaxi rides into Dallas

Tesla has launched its Robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston as part of CEO Elon Musk's strategic shift toward AI and robotics, a move intended to bolster the company's $1.3 trillion valuation.

Musk announced the expansion on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, encouraging residents to "Try Tesla Robotaxi in Dallas & Houston!".

While promotional videos feature Model Y SUVs operating without human monitors, specific details regarding fleet size and long-term pricing remain under wraps.

The Texas rollout follows a previous launch in the San Francisco Bay area and occurs as rival services like Waymo establish their own presence in the region. Despite Musk's push for rapid national deployment, the expansion has been met with skepticism due to missed timelines and recurring safety concerns.

A federal regulatory filing revealed that Tesla's Austin-based pilot fleet was involved in 14 collisions during its initial phase, and a report from Fortune earlier this year indicated that the self-driving vehicles have a crash rate four times higher than that of human drivers. Passengers have also noted technical glitches, such as abrupt braking, curb strikes, and erratic lane changes.

In terms of cost, introductory rates in North Texas are currently set at a $3.25 base fare plus $1.00 per mile, making the service more affordable than standard rideshare options. While operations are presently limited to Highland Park and central Dallas neighborhoods, Tesla plans to eventually integrate its dedicated "Cybercab" into the service.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.