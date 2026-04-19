Arlington election guide: Meet the candidates running for District 8 in the May 2 council election

District 8 Council member Barbara Odom-Wesley is not eligible for reelection under the city's term limits.

Three candidates are asking voters to entrust her at-large council seat to them this year: Melody Fowler, Corey Harris and Jason Shelton.

All three candidates responded to a KERA News questionnaire with details about themselves and their stances on different issues important to voters in this election.

Melody Fowler

Age as of election day:

67

Years as an Arlington resident:

24 years 7 months

Campaign Website:

Melodyforarlington.com

Email:

melbell@swbell.net

Phone:

817-371-8038 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., call or text.

Best way for voters to contact:

Call, text, or email.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

Yes. I was elected to the Arlington ISD Board of Trustees in 2018, winning re-election in 2021 and again in 2024 winning with 81 percent of the votes. I continue to serve today. My fellow trustees elected me to serve as Board Secretary from 2020-2022 and also as President of the Board from 2022-2024.

In 2025, I was selected to be among 32 trustees from across the state of Texas to participate in Leadership TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) a year long program focusing on school districts throughout the state of Texas. This experience allowed me to learn best practices from my fellow LTASB members as well as being able to establish contacts throughout the state of Texas.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No, I have been fortunate that the citizens of Arlington have elected me three times to serve on the AISD Board of Trustees.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

Yes. I have been a member of The Rotary Club of Arlington since 2017 and continue to be a member in good standing. I also served on the board of Open Arms Clinic from 2020-2024; Arlington Life Shelter 2018-2023; MPAC 2019-2023; Arlington Charities, 2023-current; Mayor's Education Coalition, co-chair, 2024-current; and Arlington ISD Education Foundation, 2024-current.

Why are you running for city council in Arlington?

With Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley and Andrew Piel terming out, the City Council is losing many years of experience. I have served in a leadership role in AISD for eight years.

While on the Board of Trustees, I have served on the Governance Committee, Finance Committee, Audit Committee, and Community Relations Committee. It is my firm belief that my experience will benefit the City Council.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

Again, I believe my experience serving in a city-wide leadership position for the past eight years puts me in a unique position to continue serving the citizens of Arlington. AISD Trustees all serve at-large, representing all families in Arlington and that is what I will continue to do when elected to the Arlington City Council.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

Public safety is always a concern. Our Arlington Police Department and Fire Fighters are doing a great job protecting the citizens of Arlington. For the fourth consecutive year, crime rates in Arlington have declined by 12% and we are ranked the 17th safest city in America.

Our fire fighters have a ten second turn-around time from the time a call is placed to 911 until the truck leaves the station. I appreciate our APD and our AFD for all they do to keep our citizens safe.

The second issue the city of Arlington faces is an economic one. I will monitor the spending of citizens' tax dollars. I want to be a good steward of our money and make sure we spend it wisely. I want to keep our spending under control and our tax rates as low as we can.

The third issue the city is facing is land use. I want to make sure our land is used in the most effective manner that allows for maximizing of our resources. The city needs land to build homes and businesses that will assist in bringing new corporate citizens with high-paying wages to our city.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

AI in transportation is an interesting concept and might solve the transportation issue in Arlington. With the continued growth in population, Arlington faces a growth in the number of vehicles on our roads.

Through the use of AI, traffic can be managed better, reducing congestion and improving efficiency on the streets. AI vehicles can also optimize routes through technology, thus reducing traffic snares and slow downs.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

I do not believe we will ever live in a society that would ever want to totally replace humans with AI. In certain situations, AI might be an option for transportation, logistics, or repetitive tasks, but at some point, AI can become a threat to workforce stability and could affect the livelihood of humans.

While AI can be programmed for efficiency, AI cannot replace human emotion, creativity, or the ability to adapt to changing situations. AI has its place in today's society and the future, but only as a mechanism to support the work of humans.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

Due to changes at Tarrant Appraisal District's slower property growth, the city of Arlington was left with a budget gap, forcing the city to make adjustments. While the changes at TAD added to the budget shortfall, lower than expected sales tax revenue, and the end of federal funding brought on by COVID were also responsible for the shortfall.

Departments were asked to look at their overhead and see where they might be able to modify and tighten their spending. Forty two vacant positions were eliminated, library book acquisitions were reduced, and some park maintenance had to be cut along with a mix of departments being restructured.

All in all, the city has a good plan to address the budget shortfall.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

I would not support a partnership between the city and ICE. Fortunately, our city has not seen problems from illegal immigrant criminal activity that I am aware of. All citizens deserve to feel safe in their city, but I do not want our city to face the type of actions by ICE that we have seen in other states.

Arlington does not have the resources to invest in civil immigration matters. I prefer to rely on APD for local duties.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I believe the current council has dealt with the issue at hand, but I will always work to ensure Arlington is welcoming, economically competitive and compliant with state and federal law. I will always work to make sure that the city policy reflects both fairness and common sense.

District 8 is an at-large seat, meaning it represents the whole city instead of a specific geographic area within Arlington. How would you ensure residents across the whole city are represented while you're in office?

Serving on the AISD Board of Trustees for the past eight years, I have served in an at-large position. I have always listened and represented all students, parents, and staff throughout the city of Arlington. When elected, I will continue to serve the entire city of Arlington, open and available to all citizens.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I have the experience necessary to start from day one serving the citizens of Arlington. I have an eight year proven record of excellent service to the community and when elected, I will continue that service for the City of Arlington.

Corey Harris

Age as of election day:

38.

Years as an Arlington resident:

24.5 years. We moved to Arlington in August 2001.

Campaign Website:

www.coreyharrisforcouncil.com

Email:

Corey@coreyharrisforcouncil.com

Phone:

817-903-7071. I am able to take phone calls during normal business hours but Text anytime.

Best way for voters to contact:

Phone text or email (corey@coreyharrisforcouncil.com) for initial contact.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

No.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

Citizens Environmental Committee, Appointed by Council Member Helen Moise.

The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board (TIRZ) for Downtown Arlington, Appointed by Mayor Jim Ross.

The Mayor’s "Real Estate Advisory Council," Appointed by Jim Ross.

The Parks and Recreation Board, Appointed by Council Member Mauricio Galante.

Why are you running for city council in Arlington?

There are several reasons, first, I love my community. I moved to Arlington when I was 14 years old, I attended Shackleford junior high, Lamar high school and the University of Texas at Arlington. I met my wife who was born and raised in this community and together, we have brought three wonderful children into this community.

My family and I chose this community over 20 years ago and it has been a blessing in our lives and I have spent my adult life giving back to this community through various organizations and charities and now it’s time to bring that service to a more meaningful and impactful stage.

Secondly, for as much progress as Arlington has made in the last 15 years or so I do believe it has come at a detriment to our homeowners and the home ownership options that we have in our community as we look to future, developments we need to ensure that they will support our homeowners and raise the value of our neighborhoods and afford greater and newer opportunities for people to invest in our community by owning property.

The health of every community is contingent upon its stakeholders i.e. the people who purchase property and pay taxes in the community. Homeowners and homeownership needs to be at the front of all of our decisions.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

Believe that I do. Most people don’t realize that the vast majority of the work on City Council deals in real estate. It is zoning, It is development proposals, and it is land use planning. I have extensive knowledge and experience in all of those areas. I have been licensed in the state of Texas for real estate since 2010.

I have carried a Brokers License since 2022. During that time we’ve developed a business model that caters to residential clients as well as commercial clients. We also provide consulting services for developers, and those who seek zone changes for their projects. Having been involved in these things for many years, I understand the process.

I understand the cities position and goals on a lot of issues. I have a well-rounded understanding of our unified developers code or “UDC” and I have collaborated with city staffers on certain changes to the UDC. I have heard that the biggest learning curve for any new council member is getting their arms around all of the “real estate stuff”.

I don’t believe my learning curve will be as big as others as I have been involved in this world for a long time. And my experiences with real estate on a state and national level, also put me in a unique position to bring a perspective from other markets to our council.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

The top three issues are, housing availability, fiscally responsible, redevelopment and stale value and opportunities in the downtown area.

A lot of these are connected. One of the reasons we’re having issues with housing availability is because we have fewer options for first time buyers and we have almost no options for aging seniors who want to leave their larger homes, but don’t have a viable downsize option in their community. We can address this by incentivizing developers to redevelop properties and offer high density ownership like condominiums, particularly in the downtown area.

This would in turn raise the value of traditional homes as there would be a higher demand from the first time buyer. It would also take the pressure off of our apartment complexes and would therefore diminish the demand for them.

Furthermore, raising the value of downtown by adding more high income residence via ownership we would be in a better position to court higher and retail and restaurants.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

I absolutely agree. In lieu of mass transit we should adopt AV transportation. I frequently visit the city of Austin and the AV system they have is called Waymo. it is an extraordinary way to get around the city. It is safe, private and a tremendous option for those traveling alone or with a group. Particularly for those in our community to may not feel comfortable getting into a vehicle with a stranger in odd hours of the day. This provides a safe and private alternative.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

I certainly don’t want to paint with too broad of a brush on this. AI is continuing to prove itself a very useful tool. I do believe that we need to be cautious where and how we implement it. I don’t believe at this point AI can be a substitution for a job performed by a human, but perhaps it could be an asset to that human in performing that job. I believe our police and fire could utilize AI technology to aid them in their job but not replace them in their duty.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

I am not in a position to comment on this, the City budget is very complex and I am sure our Elected officials made the most prudent decision they could given the information they had. I think our Mayor and Council have done a good job allocating our city funds over the last several years.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

We would entertain assisting any federal agency upon their request. However, I would insist that our law enforcement efforts go first and foremost to Arlington crimes being committed by Arlington Criminals. We have a responsibility to protect our citizens and their property and that must be our first act of care.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

Discrimination should never be tolerated in Arlington. I cannot speak intelligently on the City's position. I have not seen the City's legal opinion. Therefore, I am not in a position to say they were "right or wrong" but i do believe everyone in our community deserves respect, dignity, and the ability to live without fear.

District 8 is an at-large seat, meaning it represents the whole city instead of a specific geographic area within Arlington. How would you ensure residents across the whole city are represented while you're in office?

Being an at-large council member puts me in a position to evaluate the health of the city as a whole. And look at proposals to the council through a lens of how are they going to benefit the business owners of the whole city, the home owners of the whole city, and those people who have invested in our community.

When you’re a single district council member sometimes you can get caught up just thinking about what’s good for your district and not what may be good for the city as a whole. I own a business in this town and I own a home in this town and I know what it’s like to feel like a project in South Arlington wasn’t given any consideration to the residual effects of residence in the north, our city is connected.

One thing does affect another. the decisions I will make, the proposals I will approve. Will provide the most value for the citizens as a whole, and I would be prepared to back that up to any constituent who would like to talk about it.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I want the citizens of Arlington to know that I am here to serve. This is not driven by ego and this is not a retirement job. I go to work every day in this community. I bring my kids to school every day in this community.

I am in the trenches of life like everybody else. I want to see this community thrive. I want us to make responsible decisions about what we are developing, where we are developing it and who we are allowing to develop in this community. There’s no other place I’d rather live than Arlington Texas but that doesn’t mean we’re perfect.

We have to work at it every day and we need to have people in office who understand what it’s like to live and work and raise a family in this community today, the challenges that they face. I do not seek this position because it is easy or convenient. It is hard work, but it is work worth doing and we need citizens who can step up and do the work. I will work for you, Arlington. You will get everything I’ve got. I promise.

Jason Shelton

Age as of election day:

50

Years as an Arlington resident:

I have lived in Arlington since August of 2008.

Campaign Website:

https://sheltonforarlington.com/

Email:

jeshelton1906@gmail.com

Best way for voters to contact:

The best way for voters to reach me is through my email address, which is info@sheltonforarlington.com.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

No.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No answer provided.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

I served as Chair of the Arlington Unity Council for two consecutive terms from June 2021 through June 2025. I also chaired this committee in its capacity as a special taskforce from June 2020 to February 2021. Mayor Jeff Williams initially selected me to serve as Chair of the Unity Council, and Mayor Jim Ross continued my appointment because of my strong leadership.

I’m very proud of my work with the Unity Council. Over the years, our committee offered more than 80 recommendations that aimed to improve the quality of life in Arlington. These recommendations addressed a wide range of issues such as economic development, transportation, housing, health and wellness. Some of my favorite accomplishments include:

1) the Arlington Police Department hiring a full-time, permanent chaplain to support our officers,

2) having our City update its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so that local residents can more easily get around,

3) expanding the Police Athletic League so that young people can spend more time getting to know their APD officers, and 4) having a Mobile Health Care Unit visit various locations throughout Arlington on a regular basis.

Finally, I am also pleased to report that each and every member of the Unity Council over the years—more than 50 people overall—signed off on our Final Reports to City Council. This is important because our members represented a wide range of walks in life, from racial and ethnic backgrounds to religious beliefs, socioeconomic status to political party affiliations.

The Unity Council showed that despite our differences, we have far more in common with one another and are willing to work together to help move our city forward.

Why are you running for city council in Arlington?

I am running because I want to continue to serve our City, making sure that doors to economic opportunity are open and plentiful, our quality of life remains strong, neighborhoods are safe, and that residents have access to high-quality services and infrastructure. I want to help build the sense of community and connectedness that ties all of us together.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

As Chair of the Unity Council, I addressed key issues in the city related to the Arlington Police Department, economic development, health and wellness, transportation and other important matters. I worked with community stakeholders, members of City Council, and the City Manager’s Office to develop recommendations that enhance the quality of life in our city. I also built bridges to connect with residents across a wide range of backgrounds.

As a professor at UT Arlington, I have taught and engaged with thousands of students. I have utilized my research skills to analyze data and conduct in-depth interviews in publishing books and many research articles. My passion for building relationships and making informed decisions based on data and research helps to make me an ideal candidate for City Council.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

Arlington is one of the top 50 largest cities in America based on our population growth and now faces big city challenges that must be addressed proactively. The top three issues facing Arlington are:

1) economic development (the need to continue to bring high-quality jobs to the city),

2) housing challenges (including homelessness, public safety, and the rising cost of single-family homes and rent), and

3) public transportation.

We must create ease of movement in the Entertainment District and across the city. Arlington hosts national and international events, so we must develop easy access to restaurants, shopping, and museums that can help support local businesses and boost our economy.

If elected to office, I will address these issues by building constructive relationships with other members of City Council, key stakeholders, and members of the Arlington community.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

Yes, Arlington should keep up with the national trend of large cities utilizing autonomous vehicles to improve ease of access among visitors and residents. This does not mean an elimination of ridesharing options, but would serve as a transportation supplement in a city that does not have mass transportation.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

The incorporation of AI into our everyday lives, including our places of work, is now a reality. Many segments of the job market already use AI. Arlington must find ways to utilize AI in a way that enhances our city and workforce, rather than diminishes them.

For example, autonomous vehicles can boost business throughout the city, assist with travel to/from places of entertainment and employment, and help us stay competitive with surrounding cities. Arlington already invests in human capital – our status as an entertainment hub requires human workers.

We must continue to grow our entertainment district to ensure that good jobs are available in our city.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

I believe the city handled this situation correctly. Specifically, the city cut funding to various departments and programs, re-organized and restructured, eliminated vacant positions, and raised taxes to manage the budget gap.

The city identified practical and creative ways to address county level changes, with a focus on minimizing impact to city residents as much as possible. I am hopeful that the prudent financial decisions that have been made place the city in a strong position to make resident friendly changes (e.g., lower taxes) in the immediate years to come.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

Local law enforcement frequently collaborates with federal law enforcement. For example, the Arlington PD works with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Arlington PD should continue to cooperate with ICE in matters that are critical to safety and disturbing the peace in our neighborhoods and businesses.

However, our local police officers should not become de facto immigration officers. Rather, they should continue to focus on their primary mission, which is “protecting the public and property, maintaining law and order, and enhancing community safety through proactive crime prevention, strategic partnerships, and dedicated service.”

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I oppose this decision and shared my beliefs publicly at the City Council meeting in which this topic was voted on. Although U.S. citizens are now protected by federal laws, our city’s anti-discrimination order was a signal that Arlington does not tolerate discrimination, and that our city will investigate these matters.

My grandparents grew up during segregation in Birmingham, Alabama. Their city did not protect them from the discrimination that they experienced, which is why they and many other people left. We don’t want that to happen here in Arlington. Everyone deserves to feel welcome and protected at home.

District 8 is an at-large seat, meaning it represents the whole city instead of a specific geographic area within Arlington. How would you ensure residents across the whole city are represented while you're in office?

If I am elected to office, I plan to hold weekly office hours at various locations throughout the city, hold townhall discussions and focus groups, and attend citywide events. I will also be available by telephone, email and social media.

For more than 20 years, I have been available to students and colleagues to discuss various topics. I am looking forward to continuing my availability as a City Council member.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I am an optimistic person who aims to build bridges and connect with people, and have been committed to making positive changes in my community through out my lifetime. If I am elected to Arlington City Council, I will remain deeply invested, energized, driven and focused on helping enhance the quality of life for all residents of our city.

