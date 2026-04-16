Former Arlington Mayor Robert Cluck, who helped lure the Dallas Cowboys, dies at 87

Former Arlington Mayor Robert N. Cluck, a physician-turned-public servant who helped bring the Dallas Cowboys to Arlington — turning the city into an economic and entertainment hub — died Thursday. He was 87.

Cluck served as Arlington's mayor from 2003 to 2015, following two terms on the city council. His tenure was marked by sweeping development projects and a vision that reshaped the city's identity and skyline.

His death was announced by the city late Wednesday.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Ross called Cluck "a true visionary."

"Dr. Robert Cluck didn’t just lead our city; he reimagined what it could be. His ability to build partnerships and see the community’s future potential fundamentally changed our trajectory,” Ross said. “We are a more vibrant, competitive, and world-class city today because of his bold leadership and belief in Arlington. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we celebrate a life exceptionally well-lived."

Cluck is best known for spearheading the effort to move the Cowboys from Texas Stadium in Irving to the newly built AT&T Stadium in 2009. The venue became a centerpiece for sports and entertainment in the city, drawing millions of visitors each year.

The city later named a park and a prominent space inside AT&T Stadium in his honor.

Beyond the stadium, Cluck played a key role in advancing major developments such as the Arlington Highlands shopping center, the Viridian master-planned community and the revitalization of downtown Arlington.

Born March 20, 1939, in Cisco, Texas, Cluck earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University and a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed his training in North Texas hospitals and served as a general medical officer in the U.S. Air Force in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.

Before entering public office, Cluck spent more than two decades in private practice as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Arlington. He later held leadership roles in local health systems, including serving as a medical director and hospital executive while continuing his civic work.

As mayor, he emphasized public health and safety, launching initiatives to improve cardiac emergency response and promote fitness among residents. He also helped organize regional efforts to address air quality and environmental concerns.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Katherine Cluck Williams and Jennifer Cluck Bills; son, Robert Cluck III; and four grandchildren.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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