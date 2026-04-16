NAACP denied use of Arlington subcourthouse after Tarrant commissioners argue politics

Tarrant County commissioners denied the use of a county subcourthouse to the NAACP after disagreeing over the civil rights group’s politics.

The Arlington chapter of the NAACP requested to use a community room at their city’s subcourthouse — which is owned and operated by the county — to host monthly public meetings from May to November. The group asked that commissioners waive the estimated $2,600 in fees needed to pay for after-hours personnel and security.

Commissioners voted along party lines April 14 to deny the request, with the court’s three Republicans voting no. GOP Commissioner Matt Krause said he couldn’t approve the request out of concern that the events would be perceived as partisan, which free speech experts said could pose First Amendment violations.

“If you ask people, ‘Does the NAACP identify with one political party over the other and do more politicking and partisanship for one party over the other?’ I think a strong majority would say, ‘Oh, certainly they do,’” Krause told the Fort Worth Report on Wednesday. “Whether that's a positive or a negative, I'm not saying that one way or the other.”

Before casting his vote Tuesday, Krause recalled denying a similar request in his own precinct when a resident asked to use a county subcourthouse to host voter registration training. Although he believes the training could have been helpful, Krause said, he denied the request because of the applicant’s past affiliations with the GOP and concern about the perception of partisanship.

Democratic Commissioner Alisa Simmons, whose precinct includes the Arlington subcourthouse, argued that the NAACP is nonpartisan and should be allowed to use the county building. Simmons is running for the countywide judge seat on the Commissioners Court in the November election.

“It is a policy organization with a mission to advance civil rights and human rights — that’s it,” Simmons said at the meeting.

Rejecting the NAACP’s application sets a dangerous precedent and raises serious questions about fairness, Simmons added in a statement to the Report.

“A community room is not a reward for approved opinions. It is a public space governed by neutral rules,” she wrote. “If this request meets those rules, and it does, it should be approved.”

The First Amendment protects most forms of speech and expression in public forums, such as public sidewalks and parks. Government facilities are typically considered public forums. Government bodies may impose reasonable rules to restrict speech, but those rules must be viewpoint-neutral and appropriate to the building’s intended use.

Under the county’s facility use policy, people and organizations may request to use county buildings after business hours for non-governmental uses such as weddings, meetings, political activities and press conferences. County officials may deny such requests if the applicant has previously violated the policy rules; if the proposed use would “substantially disrupt” the building’s usual operations; or if the proposed use poses health or safety risks or violates state or federal law, according to the policy.

The NAACP doesn’t appear to have violated any of the listed criteria, said Lynne Rambo, a professor emerita with Texas A&M School of Law.

“So when the county says we're going to deny you anyway, there's nothing left to think but that they are discriminating against the NAACP,” Rambo said. “They're keeping out one particular organization that doesn't present the very concerns they identify, and so the only thing one can conclude is that it's because it is the NAACP.”

Commissioners must enforce the facilities use policy “fairly and without discrimination on the basis of the political, religious, philosophical or ideological viewpoints expressed by any person,” it states. However, it also states that commissioners may authorize exceptions or amendments at any time, which Rambo said leaves room for discretionary interpretation and enforcement.

“That is a very disfavored formulation under the First Amendment,” Rambo said. “That's exactly what we don't want is the government making choices about who it will allow to speak and who it will not allow to speak without any limitation on its discretion.”

The Arlington NAACP requested to use the subcourthouse “that our tax dollars have already paid for,” president Jason Thomas told the Report. The church where the group used to meet doesn’t have enough space anymore, he said.

Monthly NAACP meetings focus on voter education and civic engagement “without a partisan slant,” Thomas said. The Arlington chapter would happily present its meeting topic to commissioners each month, he said.

“We're trying to get on the schedule, and we will gracefully show what we're going over,” Thomas said. “I don't think kidney disease or getting into housing or any of those things are partisan in nature at all.”

During the April 14 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved two other requests to use county facilities. One was from the Tarrant County Historical Commission to host guided tours of the downtown Fort Worth courthouse during the Main Street Arts Festival, and the other was to let the National Family Law Trial Institute host an educational mock trial at the Family Law Center.

Commissioners can’t “pick and choose” which groups may use county property, said David Keating, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Free Speech dedicated to protecting political speech under the First Amendment.

“I know it may not be popular, but if they're going to allow the Girl Scouts to use it, they’ve got to let the other groups use it,” Keating said. “That's the way it works.”

Keating and Thomas agreed in separate interviews that the decision to reject the NAACP’s application appears based on the group’s viewpoints, which would violate the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression.

Commissioners could amend the policy to prohibit all political activity in county facilities, Thomas said, noting that would mitigate concerns about politically motivated discrimination.

“Either put the reasons in the policy and abide by them, or that's it,” Rambo said. “You don't get to have some outside discretion that you're exercising.”

Krause maintains that the decision didn’t violate the First Amendment, saying “discretion is a legitimate standard.”

“No matter which precinct it is or which group it is, if it's going to get the appearance of using our public courthouses for something political or partisan, I'm probably going to vote against that, because it's not the best interest of the citizens,” Krause said.

In 2024, the Tarrant County-based conservative activist group True Texas Project accused Fort Worth officials of discrimination for revoking — then later reinstating — a reservation to host their anniversary conference at the city-owned Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The high-profile event drew national scrutiny for its panel discussions on “the war on White America” and the Great Replacement Theory, a widely debunked theory that white people are being replaced by non-white immigrants, particularly from Muslim-majority countries.

Controversy surrounding that event, as well as other conservative political events that year, ultimately led city officials to overturn a longstanding policy prohibiting events with discriminatory content from being held on city-owned property.

In the meantime, the Arlington NAACP continues to look for a new meeting location, Thomas said. The chapter met virtually Tuesday night, which he admitted wasn’t the best situation, but “it worked out.”

“We got a Zoom subscription, but we'd like to meet in person,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, you know, nothing beats face-to-face interaction and community.”

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

