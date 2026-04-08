Armed 75-year-old man shot and killed by Johnson County deputies during structure fire response, officials say

Johnson County deputies shot and killed an armed 75-year-old man during the emergency response to a structure fire early Wednesday morning, according to the county.

The incident unfolded along County Road 605 in Burleson, where fire crews and deputies were initially called to a reported fire at a residence around 1 a.m. Firefighters came under gunfire as they arrived on scene, prompting a call for law enforcement assistance, the county said.

When Johnson County deputies responded, officials say the suspect also began shooting in their direction.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, crews who were working to put out the flames later heard additional gunfire around 2:40 a.m., leading deputies to investigate the area around the home.

That's when deputies encountered a man identified as 75-year-old William James Rogers, who was reportedly holding a pistol. Rogers was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire at the scene, the county said.

One deputy was struck in the face by shrapnel while using a ballistic shield, authorities said. The deputy was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and later released.

Fire crews temporarily paused efforts to extinguish the blaze during the shooting but were able to resume once the scene was secured. The fire has since been extinguished.

The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into the shooting.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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