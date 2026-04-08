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Alleged teen gunman in 2021 Garland shooting may be in Mexico, FBI announces $70,000 reward

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:33 PM CDT
More than three years after a deadly shooting in Garland, authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to help capture suspect Abel Acosta who is accused of killing three teenagers in 2021.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA News
More than three years after a deadly shooting in Garland, authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to help capture suspect Abel Acosta who is accused of killing three teenagers in 2021.

A teenager accused of shooting four other Garland teens in 2021 may have fled to Mexico, according to the FBI and Garland police. The agencies have offered a reward of up to $70,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Abel Elias Acosta, who was 14 at the time, is wanted on capital murder charges in Dallas County tied to the deadly shooting. FBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock said authorities hope the reward will lead to Acosta's arrest and prosecution.

"We owe it to the community here in Garland and we owe to the victim's family to do everything we can, not just in law enforcement, but in this community, to bring justice to those victim's families,” said Rothrock.

In December 2021, responding officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three teens ages 14, 16 and 17 died at the scene, while a fourth victim survived after being hospitalized with critical injuries.

Investigators later identified Acosta, now 18, as the suspected gunman. Surveillance footage showed a person exiting a pickup truck, opening fire within seconds, and then fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Acosta has not been seen since the night of the shooting. Investigators believe he crossed into Mexico shortly after the attack and may still be there.

In addition to a state warrant for capital murder, a federal warrant was issued in January charging Acosta with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The case has already led to one conviction. Acosta's father, Richard Acosta, was found guilty of capital murder for his role in driving the vehicle used in the shooting. He is serving a life sentence without parole.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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News GarlandNorth Texas Garland Police DepartmentFBIGarland shooting
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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