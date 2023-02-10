Father of teen accused of killing 3 at Garland convenience store found guilty of murder

The father of a teen who fatally shot three other teens in a Garland convenience store was found guilty of capital murder Friday.

Richard Acosta Jr. was on trial for his involvement in the fatal shooting that killed Xavier Gonzalez, Ivan Noyala and Rafael Garcia that night.

The boys were 14, 16 and 17. A fourth victim was critically injured but survived the shooting.

Pablo Arauz Peña / KERA News Family, friends and classmates of Xavier Gonzalez held a candlelight vigil for the victims of a shooting that left three teens dead at a gas station in Garland.

Video evidence shows Acosta’s pick-up truck fleeing the scene after prosecutors say his son Abel fired several shots into the convenience store on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. Richard Acosta turned himself in the following Monday, where he was charged.

During the trial, which began Monday, Acosta testified under oath and said that he didn't know his son had a gun.

Defense attorneys claimed Acosta didn't know Abel fired the shots and that he was trying to get his son away from danger.

"I was scared for his safety and mine," Acosta said.

Acosta said his son disappeared after going upstairs when they arrived home.

Prosecutors led by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot set out to prove to the jury that Acosta helped his son escape the scene after committing the fatal shooting.

"Any reasonable person would have called 911. What does he do? He puts the pedal to the metal," Creuzot said during closing arguments Friday.

Prosecutors also said he exchanged texts and a phone call with a man named Sidney Williams, whom Acosta hoped would help him and his family relocate following the crime.

Judge Stephanie Huff read the jury's guilty verdict Friday afternoon after about four hours of deliberation.

The trial will now move to the sentencing phase, where Acosta faces the possibility of life without parole. Authorities are still looking for his son, Abel Acosta.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org