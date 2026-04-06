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A community divided: What does the future hold for Camp Mystic?

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:28 AM CDT
Law enforcement agents and volunteers gather outside of a torn building at Camp Mystic on Sunday, July 6, 2025 to search for missing campers after heavy rainfall the caused flooding along Guadalupe River. Twenty-five campers and two teenage counselors died in the catastrophic flood.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Law enforcement agents outside of a torn building at Camp Mystic on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Law Enforcement and volunteers are in search for missing people due to heavy rainfall the caused flooding along Guadalupe River.

The Guadalupe River floods over the Fourth of July weekend last year killed more than 100 people, including 25 young girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

As the camp prepares to reopen this year, families who almost lost their daughters in the flood waters are considering sending them back.

Others are suing the camp for alleged negligence, and are hoping to shut it down for good.

Peter Holley, senior writer for Texas Monthly and a Central Texas native himself, has been following the complicated decision parents and children now have to make about whether to return.

He joined KERA's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to talk through both sides of the issue, which he also discusses in his article, "Inside the Shattered Sisterhood of Camp Mystic."

You can hear this conversation in full by clicking the 'listen' button above.
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News Camp Mystic AustinCentral Texas FloodingTexas Monthly
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
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Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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