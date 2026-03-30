Police ID mother and daughter killed in murder-suicide outside Birdville Stadium

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the 988 National & Suicide Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Haltom city police on Monday identified the mother and daughter victims of a murder-suicide outside Birdville Stadium.

Detectives determined Friday's shooting was a premediated and targeted attack by 30-year-old John Mbuyi, according to the department. Mbuyi lured 33-year-old Raissa Thatukila and 6-year-old Nathy Mbuyi to the parking lot of Birdville Stadium under the pretense he would give them money, police said.

Once there, he carried out a planned ambush, shooting the two victims and himself. Police were dispatched to the area around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators found there was an ongoing custody dispute between Mbuyi and Thatukila, that he was experiencing personal distress after the death of his father and that he expressed concerning thoughts related to death.

"Based on the evidence, detectives have concluded this was not a spontaneous incident but a deliberate act of violence," the department wrote in a press release.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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