An armed Fort Worth man shot by police in altercation listed in stable condition, police chief says

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said a man shot several times by a police officer during a March 25 altercation is in stable condition.

Garcia said at a press conference Monday that Alejandro Serrano, 33, was shot "multiple times" by an unidentified officer after Serrano pointed a gun at police.

The shooting occurred near Bonita Drive and Isabell Court after police responded to an unrelated domestic disturbance call at the 4200 block of Bonita Drive.

Audio from 911 calls revealed at least two other residents in the neighborhood called about hearing several rounds of shots fired. Garcia said Serrano had fired approximately 30 rounds in the neighborhood and two handguns were discovered on him — one of which was stolen.

Garcia said it's unclear why Serrano was firing his gun in the neighborhood.

"Injury or loss of life is never our intended outcome," Garcia said on Monday. "However, this individual's actions, placing the community at risk, my officer at risk and failing to follow commands led to this outcome."

Surveillance and body cam footage show officers arriving at the scene, where Serrano was shown firing 16 shots at a car driving by.

Police could be heard telling Serrano to drop the gun multiple times as he walked towards officers, and that's when footage shows an officer firing his gun at Serrano.

Ten shots could be heard but it's unclear how many times Serrano was hit. Garcia declined to specify how many hit Serrano.

The officer who fired his gun has since been put in critical incident leave, which Garcia said is routine in these situations.

Officers provided medical aid to Serrano until the Fort Worth Fire Department arrived and transported him to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Garcia said he's stable as of Monday afternoon.

Police have had other interactions in the past with Serrano, Garcia said, and he has a history of mental health issues.

Court records show Serrano was arrested in 2013 and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram.

No officers or other people were injured. Detectives from the Major Case unit are continuing the investigation.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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