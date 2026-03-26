TSA workers in Dallas aren't being paid. Local nonprofits are stepping in to help

As local Transportation Security Administration workers face the prospect of missing a second full paycheck on Friday amid a partial government shutdown, North Texas nonprofits have stepped in to provide food.

The North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank are handing out food to affected workers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Friday.

Catholic Charities Dallas will join NTFB in distributing food to the 300 affected federal workers at Dallas Love Field Airport on March 30. That's on top of a donation drive Love Field began on March 19.

“The federal workers at Dallas Love Field have shown up every day during one of the year’s busiest seasons, and it speaks volumes about their character and commitment,” City of Dallas Aviation Director Patrick Carreno said in a statement. “Hosting this drive and collaborating with the community is our chance to champion them and be the partner they need.”

The Department of Homeland Security ran out of money on Feb. 14 after Democratic lawmakers refused funding unless reforms were made to immigration enforcement. Senate Republicans also rejected a move Saturday that would have bypassed Senate procedural rules to fund TSA without funding immigration enforcement efforts.

Johnny Jones — president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 1040, which represents TSA workers in North Texas — said on a Tuesday press call workers are struggling

"They're over their heads and heels in debt," Jones said. "Most employees live paycheck to paycheck, so they've missed these paychecks for the last month and a half and then before it was a month and a half again."

Four hundred TSA workers have quit and thousands have called out of work, DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis told KERA in a statement.

Jones said TSA workers in North Texas have quit due to the partial shutdown, but he declined to give an exact number.

President Donald Trump deployed hundreds of ICE officers to impacted airports in what the administration called an effort to minimize disruptions. No ICE agents have yet been reported at DFW or Love Field, but Jones said some restaurants didn't open Monday because workers didn't show up out of fear of ICE presence.

KERA has reached out to DFW airport for comment and will update this story with any response.

The lack of ICE presence could be due to TSA wait times being relatively low at DFW. Jones explained that while TSA workers are strained, they are able to spread out the load easier due to the layout of the airport.

Other airports in Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans are reporting hours-long wait times, putting pressure on Congress to reach a funding deal.

Under a 2019 law, the government is required to disperse backpay as soon as funding is restored, regardless of pay periods. But Jones said it took workers 14 to 30 days to get paid after the last shutdown.

TSA agents went through the longest government shutdown ever at 43 days in October and November last year.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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