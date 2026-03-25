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Hey, North Texans, how do you afford to live here? We want to hear from you

KERA | By Ana Campbell | The Texas Newsroom
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
An Exxon gas station in East Dallas, where a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $2.69 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
The Texas Newsroom
Pain at the pump? We want to hear about it.

Whether it's more expensive gas or groceries, mortgage payments or rent, life in North Texas is just getting harder to afford. So we here at KERA want to know how you make it work.

Maybe you've cut back on shopping so you can afford daycare. Maybe you just got a promotion. Maybe you've taken on more jobs to build up your savings. Either way, we want to hear from you for a series we're working on that'll look at how Texans are making ends meet these days.

Fill out the form below and a reporter will get in touch with you to learn more about your situation. We won't use any information you give us without your permission or sell it ... ever.

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News cost of livinggas pricesgroceriesNorth Texas
Ana Campbell | The Texas Newsroom
See stories by Ana Campbell | The Texas Newsroom
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