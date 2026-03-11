Texas gas prices are rising amid Iran war, but we’re still paying less than other states

Gas prices in Texas are climbing as crude oil prices spike amid tensions in the Middle East, though drivers across the state are still paying less than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Texas stood at about $3.25 as of Wednesday, according to data from AAA. That’s up from last month, when prices hovered around $2.55 per gallon throughout the state.

The main reason: a spike in crude oil prices — the main ingredient in gasoline — fueled in part by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“When you look at the bigger picture over the past week or two, you see an increase in crude oil prices, and that's after the U.S. intervention in Iran,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas.

Armbruster said oil prices have been fluctuating after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on Feb. 28. The ongoing conflict has raised concerns over whether it’ll disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Those fears pushed crude prices higher, though they’ve eased slightly in recent days, Armbruster said.

“It's a fluid situation overseas,” he said, “so how that plays out in the coming weeks is going to be really important as to how long we see elevated gas prices.”

Armbruster added that it’s difficult to predict whether prices will continue rising in the weeks ahead.

Oil prices had been slowly climbing since December but spiked in late February following the strikes. As of Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at more than $86 per barrel, up from about $58 in October.

Even with the increase, Texas drivers continue to benefit from relatively lower prices compared with the rest of the country. As of Wednesday, the national average sat at $3.58 per gallon.

This is the usual trend in Texas, according to Armbruster, who said the Lone Star State is typically among the states with the cheapest gas prices, partly because its proximity to Gulf Coast oil and refining keeps transportation costs lower.

As of Tuesday, Texas ranked 17th among states with the lowest average gas prices, according to Armbruster.