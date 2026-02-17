© 2026 KERA News
Frisco elementary school teacher arrested for 'invasive visual recording,' according to police

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:19 PM CST
front of modern school administration building
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA News
Frisco ISD's administration building. For more than a decade this district was the fastest growing school district in Texas and often led the nation

A Frisco elementary school teacher was arrested and is now under investigation for alleged misconduct involving inappropriate video recordings.

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of 48-year-old Michael Cheek, who is now facing a charge of invasive visual recording — a state felony with a maximum sentence of two years jail and up to a $10,000 fine. Cheek worked at Billy Gene Phillips Elementary School where he taught third grade.

Cheek was immediately placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on FISD property, the district said in a release. FISD also says the district is working closely with Frisco Police.

FISD did not clarify if any minors were involved.

"The District takes allegations of this nature very seriously," read the statement. "We know that families entrust us with their children every day, and any violation of that trust is unacceptable. When allegations of this nature arise, we move swiftly to protect our students and support law enforcement."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
