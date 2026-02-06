The winter storm spiked Texas gas bills. Here's how to manage the increase

North Texans navigated icy roads and record-low temperatures during last month’s winter storm. Now, they have to manage high electricity and gas bills.

Atmos Energy is warning customers the increased usage of gas will leave bills higher than usual after heaters and appliances had to keep up with the late January freeze.

The utility says there are ways to help manage the cost:

Sign up for Budget Billing to keep bills more predictable month to month



Enroll in an Installment Plan to spread the payment over time.



Connect with energy assistance agencies within the area to learn about financial assistance

The Center for Transforming Lives offers Tarrant County communities with utility assistance. The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and United Way of Tarrant County can help connect residents to resources and assistance.

Gas prices spiked ahead of this year’s winter storm. Meanwhile, many Texans are still paying down bills from the 2021 freeze that left millions without power.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .