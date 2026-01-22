Get ready for the Winter Storm Fern: Here's how to prepare

The first winter storm of the year can send you into a panic if you're not prepared, but it's not too late to do some simple things to ensure your safety. Let's break it down.

For your home

Whether you live in a house or apartment, here are some simple things you can do.

Cover or insulate external, exposed pipes. This includes outdoor faucets.

Drip indoor faucets when temperatures are below freezing, both day and night.

Leave cabinet doors open under sinks.

Seal leaky doors and windows to keep cold air out.

Make sure space heaters are used properly and are in good working order.

Install or test your carbon monoxide detector.

Test your smoke detector.

Locate your candles, flashlights and stock extra batteries and matches.

If your washing machine is outside or even on an external wall, it's wise to unplug it and drain the machine of water.

If you have a generator, use it outdoors.

For your car

Officials are urging people to stay home, but should you need to leave your home, be prepared by:

filling your gas tank ahead of time

packing a first aid kit

making sure you have extra blankets

packing jumper cables, a flashlight, extra batteries and an ice scraper

packing snacks and bottled water

For your person

Experts say it's best to have enough supplies on hand to last three days.