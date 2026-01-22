© 2026 KERA News
Get ready for the Winter Storm Fern: Here's how to prepare

KERA | By Domini Davis
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:28 AM CST
Christopher Alford scrapes the icy windshield of his car during a winter storm Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
The first winter storm of the year can send you into a panic if you're not prepared, but it's not too late to do some simple things to ensure your safety. Let's break it down.

For your home

Whether you live in a house or apartment, here are some simple things you can do.

  • Cover or insulate external, exposed pipes. This includes outdoor faucets.
  • Drip indoor faucets when temperatures are below freezing, both day and night.
  • Leave cabinet doors open under sinks.
  • Seal leaky doors and windows to keep cold air out.
  • Make sure space heaters are used properly and are in good working order.
  • Install or test your carbon monoxide detector.
  • Test your smoke detector.
  • Locate your candles, flashlights and stock extra batteries and matches.
  • If your washing machine is outside or even on an external wall, it's wise to unplug it and drain the machine of water.
  • If you have a generator, use it outdoors.

For your car

Officials are urging people to stay home, but should you need to leave your home, be prepared by:

  • filling your gas tank ahead of time
  • packing a first aid kit
  • making sure you have extra blankets
  • packing jumper cables, a flashlight, extra batteries and an ice scraper
  • packing snacks and bottled water

For your person

Experts say it's best to have enough supplies on hand to last three days.

  • Stock up on bottled water or fill clean containers with tap water. A good rule of thumb is to have one gallon of water per person per day. In case of a power outage, fill a bathtub with water for flushing toilets.
  • Stock plenty of nonperishable food items. Think shelf-stable things like canned goods, packaged food that doesn't require cooking and coffee drinkers: don't forget instant coffee.
  • Make sure you have a manual can opener.
  • Stock up on any prescriptions or over-the-counter medications you may need.
  • Make sure you have plenty of clean blankets, clothes and socks.
  • Refresh your first aid kit. Here's a checklist from the Red Cross.
  • Make sure your phone is fully charged. A fully charged backup external battery can also come in handy.
  • Make sure your pets are inside and kept warm, fed and watered.
