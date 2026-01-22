Get ready for the Winter Storm Fern: Here's how to prepare
The first winter storm of the year can send you into a panic if you're not prepared, but it's not too late to do some simple things to ensure your safety. Let's break it down.
For your home
Whether you live in a house or apartment, here are some simple things you can do.
- Cover or insulate external, exposed pipes. This includes outdoor faucets.
- Drip indoor faucets when temperatures are below freezing, both day and night.
- Leave cabinet doors open under sinks.
- Seal leaky doors and windows to keep cold air out.
- Make sure space heaters are used properly and are in good working order.
- Install or test your carbon monoxide detector.
- Test your smoke detector.
- Locate your candles, flashlights and stock extra batteries and matches.
- If your washing machine is outside or even on an external wall, it's wise to unplug it and drain the machine of water.
- If you have a generator, use it outdoors.
For your car
Officials are urging people to stay home, but should you need to leave your home, be prepared by:
- filling your gas tank ahead of time
- packing a first aid kit
- making sure you have extra blankets
- packing jumper cables, a flashlight, extra batteries and an ice scraper
- packing snacks and bottled water
For your person
Experts say it's best to have enough supplies on hand to last three days.
- Stock up on bottled water or fill clean containers with tap water. A good rule of thumb is to have one gallon of water per person per day. In case of a power outage, fill a bathtub with water for flushing toilets.
- Stock plenty of nonperishable food items. Think shelf-stable things like canned goods, packaged food that doesn't require cooking and coffee drinkers: don't forget instant coffee.
- Make sure you have a manual can opener.
- Stock up on any prescriptions or over-the-counter medications you may need.
- Make sure you have plenty of clean blankets, clothes and socks.
- Refresh your first aid kit. Here's a checklist from the Red Cross.
- Make sure your phone is fully charged. A fully charged backup external battery can also come in handy.
- Make sure your pets are inside and kept warm, fed and watered.