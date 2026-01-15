Mesquite City Council member arrested and charged with assaulting a family member

Mesquite City Council member Brandon Murden was arrested on charges of assaulting a family member early Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Murden, who represents District 6, was arrested by the Mesquite Police Department shortly after midnight and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was given a $2,000 bond.

The alleged victim's identity was not immediately known Thursday afternoon.

"The City of Mesquite is aware that a member of the Mesquite City Council was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge alleging domestic violence," the city said in an emailed statement to KERA. "This is a serious matter, and the City is monitoring the situation closely."

Murden became a Mesquite resident in 2009 before becoming the first Black man to be elected to the Mesquite City Council in 2023. He was reelected in November 2025.

The city said it is committed to the safety of its community and city operations will continue as normal, adding that officials would not comment any further out of respect for the legal process and privacy of those involved.

KERA has reached out to Mesquite police for comment and will update this story with any response.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

