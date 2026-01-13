Hood County renames Granbury road after conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Hood County leaders renamed a stretch of road after Charlie Kirk Tuesday to honor the conservative leader four months after his shooting death.

Changing Williamson Road to Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway, the naming follows a similar move by county officials in Florida. Florida and Utah legislatures are also attempting to pass through bills that would rename other roads in his honor.

"He was a steadfast voice for moral clarity and truth in public discourse, declaring that: 'Truth is not relative. It is eternal, and it must be defended,'" the Hood County proclamation reads. "And through this conviction, he inspired countless individuals to stand firm in their beliefs and uphold the foundational values of our republic."

Screenshot / Google Maps Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway will run from Glen Rose Highway to Power Plant Court

Kirk was an influential conservative leader well known for debate events with students on college campuses across the U.S. He founded Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization wih thousands of chapters across high schools and colleges. The organization’s goal is to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government," according to its website. Kirk was killed during a debate at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Conservatives from local activists to President Donald Trump quickly rallied to honor Kirk. Trump awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom — one of the highest civilian awards someone can receive — after his death. State and federal governments also quickly came down on people who criticized Kirk in the wake of his death.

The Texas Education Agency investigated hundreds of teachers over their comments about Kirk, which sparked a lawsuit against the TEA by one of the largest teacher unions in Texas. The U.S. Department of State revoked at least six visas for people the agency said "celebrated the heinous assassination."

The proclamation passed by Hood County states Kirk left behind "a legacy of bold leadership, passionate advocacy, and unwavering commitment to the ideals that define the American spirit."

"It is fitting and proper that we honor his memory and lasting contributions by dedicating a road in Hood County in his name, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations," the proclamation reads.

Hood County resident James Wall spoke during the meeting and thanked the county for the proclamation.

"This is a moment that we cannot forget, and Charlie Kirk is one of one," Wall said. "And somebody that may be gone, but never forgotten."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.