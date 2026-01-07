Netflix House Dallas brings your favorite shows like 'Stranger Things,' 'Squid Game' to life

For years, Netflix was synonymous with staying at home. Now, the brand wants you to go out – and head over to its “house.”

Netflix House Dallas recently opened at the Galleria, adding a physical footprint to its digital empire. Its floorplan includes a restaurant, arcade, retail shop and private event space.

The marquee attractions plunge you into two hit series.

In “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark,” you are armed with a headset and a flashlight and sent on a mission to find missing characters. In “Squid Game: Survive the Trial” you play a gauntlet of games that mimic the show, minus the life or death consequences.

Marcheta Fornoff / KERA News An employee explains the rules of a challenge during the “Squid Game: Survive the Trials” experience inside the newly opened Netflix House Dallas.

Everything is designed to get you to interact with the streaming platform’s numerous shows.

Sip a cocktail inspired by “The Hunting Wives” inside the restaurant, Netflix Bites. Challenge a friend to a “KPop Demon Hunters” dance battle in the arcade, Netflix RePlay. Buy “The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining” in the merch store, Netflix Shop.

“The idea is that regardless of your age, regardless of what you're watching, what you love, we wanna offer that variety and that opportunity to find something for you,” Netflix VP of Experiences Greg Lombardo said in a press release.

Marcheta Fornoff / KERA News Netflix Bites is a restaurant inside the newly opened Netflix House. The menu has food and drinks inspired by shows like “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.”

Leo Zapata, a 23-year-old from Austin, took a trip with his family to check the space out.

Netflix is his main source for movies and TV, and he said the space exceeded his expectations.

“I love that they incorporated smaller, not only movies, but also TV shows. I didn't know they were going to have ‘Sakamoto Days,’ which I feel like is not as popular as other shows,” Zapata said. “But the fact that they have an entire game set out for it I think is really cool.”

Marcheta Fornoff / KERA News Netflix House Dallas is full of selfie spots for fans to take photos with imagery from their favorite shows.

Dallas is the second Netflix House, and each location is different.

The flagship space in Philadelphia has a theater, but Netflix House Dallas doesn’t. Instead, guests watch events, like a livestream of the Cowboys game on Christmas Day, on tv screens hanging in the restaurant Netflix Bites.

After years of hosting pop-up experiences in 300 cities around the world, Lombardo said Netflix was ready to have venues of its own.

“And as we did that more and more, we recognized that there was an opportunity to basically own the entirety of the experience. So why not, if you're gonna have touring experiences, why not have a venue in which you can host them throughout the year?” Lombardo said.

A third Netflix House is planned for Las Vegas in 2027.

