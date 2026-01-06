West Fort Worth nonprofit fills emergency food gaps, continues distribution into 2026

Before Sunday service at Westside Presbyterian Church, four members of the Fort Worth Community Collaborative prepared more than 70 chorizo and egg breakfast burritos.

They distributed the meals to unhoused folks in the Las Vegas Trail area and along Camp Bowie Boulevard.

That work is part of the 76116 Community Table Initiative, which was started by the community collaborative in November. The nonprofit, which primarily works to address clothing insecurity, began food distribution efforts during the federal SNAP pause in November 2025.

Because of the demand during those two months, the organization plans to continue providing food to the community into the new year.

“With us opening up the food programming in November and then continuing it, we did find such a high need here in this area,” said Kiama Cavazos, program director for the Fort Worth Community Collaborative. “We’ve shifted our mission and focus to be more inclusive.”

Cavazos said the decision to provide food during the pause of SNAP benefits in November was immediate. In order to do the most good, the nonprofit looked at the gaps in food donation within a 5-mile radius.

Based on those gaps, the Fort Worth Community Collaborative began the free food program open to all, no proof of need required. Services throughout the week include:

Meal kits feeding a family of four on Tuesday evenings.

Hot meals to go from the church on Friday evenings.

Hot breakfast, including giving meals directly to unhoused community members, on Sunday mornings.

Direct emergency grocery support to 25 high-need families in Fort Worth ISD.

Many individuals served were unable to receive food at other pantries because of barriers such as income proof and ID requirements, Cavazos said.

In those two months, the collaborative served over 2,000 people from 37 ZIP codes.

“A lot of what inspired us to continue the program and make it more sustainable and long-term was because there is a need,” she said.

Dorie Kirk and Kiama Cavazos place new magnets for the Fort Worth Community Collaborative on the nonprofit’s donation bin on Jan. 4, 2026. (Ismael M. Belkoura | Fort Worth Report) Cavazos said the nonprofit will likely not continue food services three times a week. Nevertheless, food assistance will continue. The nonprofit plans to continue food outreach twice a month for unhoused community members. The meal kit program will also likely continue, Cavazos said.

The Fort Worth Community Collaborative always intended to broaden its service to the community, executive director Dorie Kirk said.

The nonprofit started providing free clothing to the community three years ago. In August 2024, the organization established a storefront called Cowtown Closet, which continues to supply free and low-cost clothes.

However, the SNAP pause accelerated the nonprofit’s decision to fully delve into the food relief world, Kirk said.

“It’ll continue to just be a natural progression,” she said. “We have a five-year plan, a 10-year plan, but we’re never afraid to go, ‘This is the need that needs to come first.’”

The organization is primarily funded by private donations, allowing it to serve people in need without the restrictions that come with state and local grants.

Check out the Fort Worth Community Collaborative’s schedule for food distribution details.

Ismael M. Belkoura is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at ismael.belkoura@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

