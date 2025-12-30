Say what? Here are the most interesting stories from 2025

Let’s just say 2025 was a lot. So we’re here to put a spotlight on some stories our reporters wrote that show the cool, the fascinating and the just plain fun stuff that’s happened in North Texas over the last year.

Let’s kick it off with some hometown wrestling.

From November: KERA's Andy Lusk writes about Bedford's Metroplex Wrestling. It started off in a backyard and became an official venue around 2010. But despite the humble beginnings and a facade that doesn't give much away, the fanbase came in droves for the promise of a high-voltage show that has kept them hungry for more over the years.

From September: KERA's Elizabeth Myong reported on the Labubu fans that gathered at a festival in Dallas’ RedBird Mall to buy the quirky plush dolls. Inspired by Nordic mythology, the collectible labubu dolls sold by Chinese toy company PopMart have garnered a cultlike following with many crediting Blackpink’s Lisa for its rise after she featured the toys on her social media last year.

Steve Hamm / The Dallas Morning News Aladeen Alhayek, right, takes a photo on his smartphone of himself and Amira Alhayek as they pose with a costumed labubu doll at the Labubu festival which was held at The Shops at RedBird in Dallas, on September 7, 2025.

From June: KERA's Pablo Arauz Peña The Dallas City Council approved a resolution that renames three lakes along the Trinity River as the Three Sisters lakes, each one named after a tribe that's indigenous to North Texas. The resolution renames the lakes after three tribes and their Native words for “sister” – NʉmʉNahmi Lake (Comanche Nahmi Lake), Wichita ita:iʔh (pronounced ih-dahts-ih) Lake, and Lipan Apache Mbátí Lake. The three lakes, which help control flooding in the area, will also be designated for recreation along the Trinity River.

Jerome Weeks / KERA News It was characteristic of Dallas that it got an internationally renowned architect Santiago Calatrava to design not one but two "signature' bridges spanning the Trinity River. This is the Margaret McDermott Bridge carrying I-30.

From September: Farmers Branch is expanding its animal shelter with help from a posthumous donation from a late cat-loving resident. KERA's Dylan Duke reports that the expansion will add three holding rooms, a cat meet-and-greet room, an adoption room and a play room, according to a city presentation. Most of the project's cost will be covered by a $1.5 million donation from Dorothy Ray Holly, who died in 2021 and wrote the donation into her will. The donation was tied to creating a dedicated cat area with an "open air enclosure/sunroom."

Dylan Duke / KERA News Georgie at the Farmers Branch Adoption Center on Sept. 3. He will soon have his own dedicated area after the City Council told staff to move ahead with a 1,000-square-foot expansion.

From November: For the L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band, the trip to New York City marks a milestone that has been decades in the making. KERA's Andy Lusk and the Fort Worth Report's Matthew Sgroi talked with the school's band director and parents. “The band program at L.D. Bell is pretty special. It’s been around for a really long time. The band was founded in 1957, and so there’s just this really long tradition of excellence within the program,” band director Suzanne Dell said. This year, that tradition includes a national spotlight: L.D. Bell is the only Texas band performing in the 2025 parade.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA L.D. Bell High School’s band members practice for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Hurst.

From September: The Texas Medical Board took issue with a former South Texas congressional candidate calling himself a doctor. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports that he says he never claimed to practice medicine, and the board is infringing on his political speech.