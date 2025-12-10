World Cup ticket draw opens this Thursday. Here’s how to get in

So you want to attend the World Cup next year?

Arlington will host nine matches, the most of any city during the tournament. As revealed during the weekend, some of those matches will include world giants like Argentina, England and the Netherlands.

If you missed out during the last ticket draw or are a bit late to the party, here’s how you can get tickets.

FIFA’s ticket draw

Two draw phases have already passed: one reserved for Visa cardholders in September and another early ticket draw in November.

The third drawing will start on Thursday, Dec. 11.

When the drawing opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday, users should log in using FIFA ID credentials created through the FIFA website.

This drawing — dubbed the Random Selection Draw — will be the first time that users will know the initial group stage match schedule when purchasing.

Fans will be able to select exactly which matches, the number of tickets and seating areas they are looking to purchase.

Those whose applications are successful will be notified in February and charged for the tickets.

Those who request tickets to multiple events on one application can also receive a partially accepted application. This means they will receive the number of tickets they requested, but not all of the matches on their application.

The draw applications will close Jan. 13, 2026.

FIFA’s hospitality packages

If you miss out on the third drawing, there’s always the option to buy a single match ticket through a hospitality package — though you may fork over a lot more money.

These packages range from the Trophy Lounge or Champions Club, both near the top of the stadium, or the Pitchside Lounge, right in front of the action.

Currently, there are packages available for all games to be held in Arlington. Prices vary by game and by package, but they range from $1,470 to $3,450 at the time of writing.

To look into the packages, click here.

Buying tickets closer to the tournament

If you want to buy tickets a bit closer to the actual tournament’s beginning, FIFA will release all remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis through its website.

In the first two drawings, nearly 2 million tickets were sold. It is unclear how many tickets will be available when purchasing opens to the public.

Buying or selling your resale tickets

If you have bought tickets and want to sell or want to buy resale tickets, more info can be found through the FIFA Marketplace here. FIFA recommends not buying World Cup tickets through third-party sources, as they may be fake, sold twice or have an inflated price.

